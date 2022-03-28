Green Freeports prospectus published

Applicants must meet fair work and net zero ambitions.

A guide has been published for bidders who want to establish a Green Freeport in Scotland. The joint prospectus, published in partnership by the Scottish and UK Governments, underlines the Scottish Government’s commitment to Fair Work First criteria, including payment of the real Living Wage, and invites bidders to reflect that in setting out their fair work strategies.

Applicants must demonstrate how, if successful, they will:

support high-quality employment opportunities that offer good salaries and conditions

embed fair work practices in the wider Green Freeport area to help bring wider benefits

contribute to Scotland’s climate ambitions and help reach net zero

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes recently said:

“This joint prospectus recognises the distinct needs of Scotland's economy by clearly setting out how any bids to establish Green Freeports in Scotland must help to deliver net zero ambitions and embed fair work practices. “Earlier this month I published a new national strategy to help transform the economy. This included clear commitments that will help create good quality green jobs, deliver fairer working conditions, secure our just transition to net zero and grow international markets that bring new supply chain benefits to all of Scotland. Green Freeports will be an important vehicle to help deliver these ambitions.”

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove MP recently said:

“I’m proud that today we have launched the bidding process for Green Freeports. They are a key part of our levelling up agenda, and will bring jobs and prosperity to the successful areas. "We have worked closely with the Scottish Government to ensure that Green Freeports support their transition to the Net Zero economy and help to regenerate local areas. “I am excited to see the innovative proposals come forward, and these Green Freeports built so they can start to deliver for the people of Scotland.”

Background

The prospectus gives both governments an equal say throughout the assessment and selection process.

Applications will be accepted until 20 June and two Green Freeports will be designated.

Applicants who do not meet the requirements as set out in the prospectus will not be deemed acceptable bidders to establish Green Free Ports.

Applicants must demonstrate how fair work – creating better jobs and improved wages – will be embedded across the Green Freeport and how they will advance decarbonisation and a just transition to a net zero economy.

Bids will be assessed jointly by the Scottish and UK Governments. Winning bids will be selected jointly by Scottish and UK Ministers, with winners announced over the summer.