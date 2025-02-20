National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
Green light for groundbreaking personalised cancer therapy that reprogrammes immune system
We've recommended an innovative one-off cell therapy that could give hundreds of lymphoma patients precious extra time with loved ones.
Final guidance published today recommends lisocabtagene maraleucel (also called liso-cel or Breyanzi and made by Bristol Myers Squibb) as an option for treating people with large B-cell lymphoma when their cancer has either not responded to initial treatment or returned within 12 months.
Just under 600 people per year in England could benefit from this new therapy, marking a significant advance in lymphoma care and representing our first recommendation of this type of treatment.
For people whose lymphoma has not responded to standard treatments, this innovative therapy could have a significant positive impact on their lives.
For people living with this aggressive blood cancer, and their families, today's announcement offers real hope. These aren't just statistics – each person who will benefit from this treatment is someone's parent, child, partner or friend.
Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE
This first-of-its-kind treatment works by reprogramming a patient's own immune cells to fight their cancer. Clinical trials have shown the treatment to be particularly beneficial for those whose cancer has either not responded to initial treatment or returned within 12 months.
The therapy involves collecting a patient's own immune cells (T-cells) which are then modified in a laboratory to specifically target and destroy cancer cells. These engineered cells are reinfused as a single treatment, with the potential to provide long-term benefits.
Patient experts from Blood Cancer UK and Lymphoma Action have welcomed the decision. They highlighted that the treatment could be given in an outpatient setting, minimising costly hospital stays and potentially improving quality of life for patients and their families.
Today's positive recommendation follows consultation after an initial draft negative recommendation in October 2024. The decision was reversed after Bristol Myers Squibb offered an improved commercial arrangement to the NHS on the £297,000 list price per individual treatment.
The treatment will be available through routine commissioning, with NHS England required to make funding available within 90 days. In the interim, funding will be available from the Cancer Drugs Fund.
Lisocabtagene maraleucel for treating relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after first-line chemoimmunotherapy when a stem cell transplant is suitable [ID3887]
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/green-light-for-groundbreaking-personalised-cancer-therapy-that-reprogrammes-immune-system
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
New life-changing treatment option recommended to help control seizures for type of rare epilepsy20/02/2025 16:20:00
Our final draft guidance published today recommends a new treatment option which 'gives hope' around 1,400 people with hard-to-treat epilepsy.
NICE joins international collaboration on HTA methods research13/02/2025 09:05:00
We’ve partnered with the USA-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) and the Canadian Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) to establish the Health Economics Methods Advisory (HEMA), a new international initiative to research and evaluate health technology assessment (HTA) methods.
NICE announces proposals to transform its HealthTech programme to drive more technology into the NHS10/02/2025 16:15:00
Consultation launches on the biggest shake-up of NICE's HealthTech programme to date.
Groundbreaking one-off gene therapy approved for severe sickle cell disease31/01/2025 15:20:00
People in England with severe sickle cell disease will be among the first to receive treatment using revolutionary CRISPR gene editing technology, following publication of our final draft guidance today.
Thousands of people with a severe dust mite allergy are set to benefit from life-changing treatment30/01/2025 16:10:00
NICE has recommended an innovative daily tablet treatment shown to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.
Harnessing expertise to improve patient access to innovative health technologies29/01/2025 11:15:00
Introducing the Medicines and Medical Devices Access Initiative (MMD): a new collaboration that aims to improve patient access to safe, clinically and cost-effective healthcare products.
NICE recommends healthcare professionals ask people about gambling at health checks and GP appointments28/01/2025 14:15:00
NICE publishes final guidance on identifying, assessing, and managing gambling-related harms.
NICE has made six times more lung cancer treatment recommendations over the past ten years than in the previous decade22/01/2025 11:15:00
The treatment landscape for lung cancer has changed considerably in the last decade, and survival rates have improved.