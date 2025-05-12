Welsh Government
|Printable version
Green light given for pothole repairs to begin on major Welsh roads
A programme of works to repair thousands of potholes on some of Wales’ major roads has been given the green light.
The £25m refurbishment programme, announced earlier this year by the Welsh Government, is funding 22 projects across Wales’ strategic road network.
The work will improve over 100km of road and help its future resilience by fixing and preventing around 30,000 potholes.
This is in addition to the tens of thousands of potholes that are set to be fixed through a local government borrowing initiative, announced in March, enabling councils to unlock £120m of funding to accelerate repairs on local roads.
The programme of works, some of which is already underway, includes two bridge schemes to repair seven bridges, 18 resurfacing projects and two footway programmes covering 10 community locations throughout Wales.
Some examples of these works include:
- M4 Bridge Deck refurbishments, repairing five bridges between Junctions 37 and 38
- A470 Caersws resurfacing, fixing, and preventing over 1000 potholes over 3.4 km.
- A494 Mold Bypass resurfacing, fixing, and preventing over 1400 potholes over 4.9km
Since 2021 the Welsh Government has spent more than £81m on resurfacing around 321km of roads on the trunk network across Wales. Combined with the forecasted spend for 2025-26 this means that by the end of this Senedd term £118m will have been spent to repair more than 500km of roads that connect our communities.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:
Fixing our roads is a key priority.
The comprehensive programme of works that are being delivered as part of our £25m investment will help improve the future resilience of our strategic roads network and prevent potholes.
I am pleased to hear that some of this work has already started with more to follow in the coming months. I look forward to seeing some of the end results.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/green-light-given-pothole-repairs-begin-major-welsh-roads
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£5m to make playgrounds and play areas fun-tastic12/05/2025 14:05:00
Children’s playgrounds and play spaces across Wales are to be improved so youngsters have better opportunities to play within their local communities.
Opening the digital front door to the NHS in Wales09/05/2025 14:05:00
People across Wales are being encouraged to download the NHS Wales App to access a wide range of services digitally.
£31.5 million boost for Welsh towns and cities09/05/2025 12:15:00
The Welsh Government is providing an additional £31.5 million to local authorities to deliver regeneration projects that will transform town centres across Wales.
VE Day service, led by the First Minister of Wales, held at Llandaff Cathedral08/05/2025 14:05:00
A special service, led by the First Minister of Wales, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day has taken place at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.
“Pob Lwc” as exam season begins in Wales08/05/2025 09:10:00
Exam season has begun and now is the time to say “Pob Lwc” to everyone starting their exams and assessments.
Welsh Government backs tidal power with £2 million investment07/05/2025 14:10:00
The Welsh Government has completed a £2 million equity investment in tidal energy firm Inyanga Marine Energy Group, reinforcing Wales' commitment to developing renewable energy.
World-first wearable diabetes monitor being developed with EU funding boost07/05/2025 13:10:00
A Welsh business is developing a potentially revolutionary way of managing diabetes after receiving funding from the world’s largest research collaboration programme.
Early intervention prevents homelessness and helps keep young people in education07/05/2025 11:05:00
Caerphilly Council’s youth service are working with schools and other organisations, to support young people aged 11 to 18, who are at risk of being not in education, employment or training or becoming homeless.
Major funding boost transforms spaces where communities gather07/05/2025 09:05:00
From sports clubs to family centres offering vital support, 14 community settings across Wales will be given a new lease of life, thanks to a new £3m investment from the Welsh Government.