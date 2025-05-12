Green light given for pothole repairs to begin on major Welsh roads

A programme of works to repair thousands of potholes on some of Wales’ major roads has been given the green light.

The £25m refurbishment programme, announced earlier this year by the Welsh Government, is funding 22 projects across Wales’ strategic road network.

The work will improve over 100km of road and help its future resilience by fixing and preventing around 30,000 potholes.

This is in addition to the tens of thousands of potholes that are set to be fixed through a local government borrowing initiative, announced in March, enabling councils to unlock £120m of funding to accelerate repairs on local roads.

The programme of works, some of which is already underway, includes two bridge schemes to repair seven bridges, 18 resurfacing projects and two footway programmes covering 10 community locations throughout Wales.

Some examples of these works include:

M4 Bridge Deck refurbishments, repairing five bridges between Junctions 37 and 38

A470 Caersws resurfacing, fixing, and preventing over 1000 potholes over 3.4 km.

A494 Mold Bypass resurfacing, fixing, and preventing over 1400 potholes over 4.9km

Since 2021 the Welsh Government has spent more than £81m on resurfacing around 321km of roads on the trunk network across Wales. Combined with the forecasted spend for 2025-26 this means that by the end of this Senedd term £118m will have been spent to repair more than 500km of roads that connect our communities.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: