Green light to extend ILL operations until 2033

The Institut Laue-Langevin (ILL) has received a firm commitment from its Associate Countries, France, the UK and Germany, to continue operation until 2033.

Credit: bestofgreenscreen, iStock, Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

ILL operations are governed by protocols signed by the Associate Countries.

The sixth ILL Protocol was signed by the governments of the Associate Countries in 2021, extending the original 1967 Intergovernmental Convention for a further 10-year period, from 2024 to 2033.

The protocol represents a global investment of about €1 billion.

However, operation beyond the end of 2030 was subject to later approval, which has now been granted by the three governments.

A unanimous commitment

Having this decision now is crucial, as preparation processes are lengthy and complex.

The confirmation of commitment from the Associate Countries means that the ILL can immediately start the process of securing the fuel needed for reactor operations from 2031.

Ken Andersen, ILL Director recently said:

We have been working very hard to secure a unanimous commitment from all three Associate countries and are delighted with the decision. The ILL is now in a position to plan scientific operation until the end of 2033.

Benefits to research communities

The ILL was founded in Grenoble in 1967 by France and Germany, who were joined a few years later by the UK.

Today, a further ten Scientific Member countries help fund the ILL for the benefit of their research communities, including:

Austria

Czech Republic

Denmark

Italy

Poland

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The three Associate Countries contribute roughly 75% of the ILL’s budget, with the scientific member countries providing most of the remaining amount.

Addressing societal challenges

The ILL operates a 58-MW, high-flux research reactor, providing the most intense neutron beams in the world to a suite of state-of-the-art neutron scattering instruments, complementary to those offered by the ISIS pulsed source.

These facilities enable a large and diverse scientific community of visiting academic and industrial researchers to make new scientific and technological advances.

Their impact ranges from scientific discovery and excellence to addressing societal challenges in the fields of:

health

energy

the environment

quantum materials

Professor Grahame Blair, Science and Technology Facilities Council’s Executive Director of Programmes, recently said: