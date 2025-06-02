Science and Technology Facilities Council
|Printable version
Green light to extend ILL operations until 2033
The Institut Laue-Langevin (ILL) has received a firm commitment from its Associate Countries, France, the UK and Germany, to continue operation until 2033.
Credit: bestofgreenscreen, iStock, Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
ILL operations are governed by protocols signed by the Associate Countries.
The sixth ILL Protocol was signed by the governments of the Associate Countries in 2021, extending the original 1967 Intergovernmental Convention for a further 10-year period, from 2024 to 2033.
The protocol represents a global investment of about €1 billion.
However, operation beyond the end of 2030 was subject to later approval, which has now been granted by the three governments.
A unanimous commitment
Having this decision now is crucial, as preparation processes are lengthy and complex.
The confirmation of commitment from the Associate Countries means that the ILL can immediately start the process of securing the fuel needed for reactor operations from 2031.
Ken Andersen, ILL Director recently said:
We have been working very hard to secure a unanimous commitment from all three Associate countries and are delighted with the decision. The ILL is now in a position to plan scientific operation until the end of 2033.
Benefits to research communities
The ILL was founded in Grenoble in 1967 by France and Germany, who were joined a few years later by the UK.
Today, a further ten Scientific Member countries help fund the ILL for the benefit of their research communities, including:
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Italy
- Poland
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
The three Associate Countries contribute roughly 75% of the ILL’s budget, with the scientific member countries providing most of the remaining amount.
Addressing societal challenges
The ILL operates a 58-MW, high-flux research reactor, providing the most intense neutron beams in the world to a suite of state-of-the-art neutron scattering instruments, complementary to those offered by the ISIS pulsed source.
These facilities enable a large and diverse scientific community of visiting academic and industrial researchers to make new scientific and technological advances.
Their impact ranges from scientific discovery and excellence to addressing societal challenges in the fields of:
- health
- energy
- the environment
- quantum materials
Professor Grahame Blair, Science and Technology Facilities Council’s Executive Director of Programmes, recently said:
This is a fabulous outcome for the UK Research and Innovation science community. We are very happy to continue working with our fellow ILL Associates and international Scientific Members to keep the ILL delivering the very best science, collaborating with and complementing our national facilities.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/green-light-to-extend-ill-operations-until-2033/
Latest News from
Science and Technology Facilities Council
£5 million project to unravel mysteries of Sun’s atmosphere09/05/2025 13:05:00
A new £5 million, five-year project will tackle important questions in solar physics, enhancing the UK's position as a leader in understanding our nearest star.
Hidden galaxies could answer key questions about our Universe14/04/2025 13:05:00
Newly processed data from the Herschel Space Observatory created the deepest ever image of our far-infrared sky that could answer questions about the Universe.
Scientists celebrate as collaborations receive Breakthrough Prize10/04/2025 13:05:00
The UK celebrates the success of its scientists as collaborations at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) are awarded the Breakthrough Prize.
RAL Space leads UK’s first space acoustic tests09/04/2025 11:25:00
The National Satellite Test Facility, operated by STFC RAL Space, hosted the UK’s first tests simulating the intense acoustic environment of a rocket launch.
ISIS Neutron and Muon Source announce 2025 Impact Award winners24/03/2025 16:05:00
Researchers whose work has had a significant, wide-reaching impact on the economy, society or science were celebrated at the 2025 Impact Awards.
£10 million investment in new space facilities in Scotland03/03/2025 13:05:00
New lab spaces will be constructed at the UK Astronomy Technology Centre (UK ATC) to facilitate a major European Space Agency (ESA) mission.
International agreement to develop new science capabilities27/02/2025 13:05:00
STFC’s ISIS and the National Research Council of Italy will work together to upgrade a key neutron instrument.
Africa-UK physics projects to drive collaboration and innovation26/02/2025 09:05:00
A major new initiative is now underway to advance scientific research, innovation, and economic development across sub-Saharan Africa.