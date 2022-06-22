Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Green Nudge to Greater Knowledge: COP26 trials launched
Over 160,000 pension scheme members will be encouraged to learn more about making greener pension choices in a new three-week trial.
Commissioned as part of the government’s ambitious COP26 agenda, the “Green Nudge” trial will test the impact of behavioural nudges and messages on increasing saver engagement with the sustainability of pension investments and how this could translate into greener pension decision-making.
The DWP, in partnership with the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT), is working with Aviva, Smart Pension and Hargreaves Lansdown to deliver the “nudges” to members to encourage savers to invest in more sustainable pensions or learn more about the sustainability of their pension.
Minister for Pensions Guy Opperman said:
Through the productive long-term investment power of pensions, we can help the UK get to net zero and deliver both investment returns and a sustainable planet.
These trials will give us vital insight into how interventions can boost saver engagement and encourage greener choices. I look forward to seeing the results.
Emma Douglas, Director of Workplace Savings & Retirement at Aviva, said:
We are pleased to partner with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) on this trial, particularly because it focuses on two incredibly important issues. Increasing engagement with pension saving is a top priority for our clients and for Aviva, and this trial will consider whether customer messaging around climate change can prompt people to engage more. Of equal importance is educating savers about the role their pension scheme investments can have in achieving net zero ambitions, and this trial will do that too. It is a real win-win opportunity for providers, consumers and ultimately, climate change.
Fiona Smith, Investment Proposition Manager at Smart Pension said:
At Smart Pension we are strong believers in delivering better outcomes and promoting sustainability. Having carried out lots of research in these areas, the majority of our funds are already invested in companies with a strong environmental focus.
We are research-driven and the technology behind Smart Pension is built on more than one million hours of research with savers and developers which incorporates tests like these. Smart’s Head of Innovation, Harry Brignull, recently spoke to the EU Parliament on how to use ‘nudge’ technique in a more positive way, and we are delighted to be working the DWP and our peers to expand this knowledge across the industry.
Nathan Long, Senior Analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown said:
We’ve seen first-hand how using nudges can help improve people’s engagement, the choices they make and ultimately their financial resilience. This important work comes at a time when increasing numbers of people are looking to use their investments and pensions for good but need more help to do so. We’re also interested to see to what extent the low levels of understanding of how pensions are invested acts as a barrier.
Johannes Lohmann from the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) said:
Our ability to chart a path to net zero depends on many important behaviours and decisions, and how we decide to invest our pensions can have a pivotal effect. In this project, we are excited to work with DWP and three industry partners to apply behavioural science to the important issue of member engagement in green pensions.
The results of the project will be published later this year.
In 2021, the UK became the first country to legally require pension trustees to assess and publish the financial risks from climate change, helping make pensions better for people and the planet.
Paving the way for greener pensions as part of the transition to net zero will create opportunities to invest in green businesses, support jobs for the future, and help grow a stronger and more sustainable economy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/green-nudge-to-greater-knowledge-cop26-trials-launched
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
New measures to propel 'superpower' of pensions in UK’s net zero journey20/06/2022 13:25:00
UK pensions have been given a green boost through new measures which will drive forward ambitions to tackle climate risk.
We want to help people start, stay and succeed in work: Minster for Disabled People statement to UN General Assembly16/06/2022 14:12:00
Chloe Smith recently (14 June 2022) delivered the UK statement at the 15th Conference of States Parties to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
Eligible pensioners urged to claim Pension Credit to help with cost of living16/06/2022 13:10:00
Pensioners and their loved ones are being urged to take up Pension Credit as new figures show an estimated £1.7 billion in benefit is being left unclaimed.
Over eight million households to get new cost-of-living payment from 14 July15/06/2022 11:15:00
More than eight million households across the whole of the UK will get a cash payment from July to ease cost of living pressures, as the Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey sets out detailed plans today.
Call for evidence launched to help people make the most of their pensions14/06/2022 11:25:00
Helping people understand their pension options in retirement is the focus of a new call for evidence published by the Department for Work and Pensions today (14 June 2022).
More healthcare professionals given powers to certify fit notes10/06/2022 16:10:00
New legislation to allow a wider range of healthcare professionals to certify fit notes has been introduced by the UK government to ease pressure on GPs. This legislation change applies across England, Scotland and Wales.
Mission for fairer, greener jobs market agreed at UK-led International Employment summit07/06/2022 16:20:00
Today, 7 June, member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) agreed to ambitious new plans to boost sustainability and inclusivity in employment, as the UK chaired the first Employment and Labour Ministerial since before the pandemic.
ILO Committee on the Application of Standards: UK statement (June 2022)06/06/2022 13:12:00
Rita French, UK Human Rights Ambassador, delivered the following statement during the ILO Committee on the Application of Standards (CAS). The discussion focussed on China’s non-compliance with ILO Convention 111 on non-discrimination.