National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Greenock man jailed for importing handgun in the post
A man who bought a handgun from an online seller in Spain and tried to have it delivered to his home has been sentenced to five years imprisonment after a National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation.
The Organised Crime Partnership, a joint team of officers from the NCA and Police Scotland, started an investigation into Scott Grant, 36, from Wren Road in Greenock after a forward venting blank firing handgun was intercepted by Border Force as it came through the postal system.
The gun, which is illegal in the UK as it can easily be converted to fire real bullets, had been sent from Spain, where such weapons are legal.
Grant, was arrested at his home on 14 May 2020 and a search of the property uncovered a crossbow, knives and a ballistic vest, as well as a second, legal, blank firing weapon.
After pleading guilty, Grant appeared at Edinburgh High Court yesterday (5 January) where he was sentenced to five years imprisonment for purchasing a prohibited weapon.
Robert Miles, from the Organised Crime Partnership, said: “Scott Grant claimed he thought the firearm he purchased was legal, but it could have been deadly once converted.
“The Organised Crime Partnership will continue our work with partners like Border Force to keep communities safe from potentially dangerous weapons like this.”
Detective Inspector Alan Cuthbert of the Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland) said: “There is absolutely no place for illegal firearms in our communities and I want to reassure people that we will continue to work with our partners to disrupt this type of activity. We will use all resources at our disposal to continue our fight against serious and organised crime, and bring those responsible to justice.
“I hope that Scott Grant’s sentence sends a clear message that this type of criminality will not be tolerated. No one is untouchable and you will be caught.
“Intelligence from members of the public is absolutely vital in our work to keep our communities safe and I would urge anyone who has information about the criminal use of firearms to get in touch.
“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”
Ruth McQuaid, Procurator Fiscal for High Court, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal service said the sentence should send out a strong message over the purchasing of prohibited weapons online.
She said: “It’s important that people who shop for these items recognise that, under the law, they are regarded as prohibited weapons.
“They are dangerous and carry a severe risk of serious injury or death if discharged.
“This sentence reflects the severity with which we, and our partners, treat such purchases.
“The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service is committed to applying the law to ensure that communities are kept safe from such potentially harmful weapons.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/greenock-man-jailed-for-importing-handgun-in-the-post
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
NCA develops new tool that identifies prolific child rapist after 13 year international hunt05/01/2023 09:10:00
A Pembrokeshire man who raped and sexually assaulted young children, and posted images of the abuse to other paedophiles on the dark web, has been jailed for life.
British pair arrested after four tonne cannabis seizure29/12/2022 11:20:00
Two British nationals have been arrested in Spain, after an international operation involving the National Crime Agency which saw the seizure of around four tonnes of cannabis.
Van driver jailed over huge Channel Tunnel class A drugs seizure27/12/2022 11:20:00
A Dutch van driver has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, after the National Crime Agency investigated a seizure of more than 200 kilos of class A drugs at the Channel Tunnel terminal.
Man charged as part of NCA investigation into criminal blank firearms conversion27/12/2022 10:20:00
A man from Smethwick has been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into firearms supply in the West Midlands.
Plastic surgeon searched ‘Lolita sex’ abuse online27/12/2022 09:20:00
A surgeon from Salisbury has been convicted of possessing child sexual abuse images
Sutherland man charged after £4.4m of cocaine seized22/12/2022 09:15:00
A man has been charged with drugs offences after cocaine with an estimated street value of around £4.4 million was seized in a joint investigation involving the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police.
Two members of gang who used trucks to smuggle Vietnamese migrants to the UK found guilty21/12/2022 12:15:00
Two men have been convicted for their roles in a major conspiracy to smuggle Vietnamese migrants into the UK in the back of lorries.
NCA statement on English Channel deaths investigation19/12/2022 11:15:00
The NCA is supporting Kent Police as they investigate the deaths of four people in the English Channel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.