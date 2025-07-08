Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Gridlock or Growth? ESNZ Committee sets out measures to end ‘energy planning chaos’ and unlock cleaner, cheaper power across the UK
In a report published yesterday, the House of Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee recommends much clearer guidance to support planners and developers as the Government embarks on what the Committee describes as a “significant departure” from the existing market-based energy infrastructure system.
The Government inherited a “first come, first served” system of applications for connection to the national grid, leading to a queue that is seven to eight times oversubscribed relative to the number of projects that will ultimately be built. Projects in this queue are not prioritised by commercial, environmental or community viability - nor do they necessarily reflect where energy supply or storage is needed across the UK.
The Government and the National Energy System Operator (NESO) have been working quickly to set out national strategic plans - including the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan and the Strategic Spatial Energy Plan (SSEP) - designed to map energy need and direct infrastructure development accordingly.
However, the Committee warns that much greater clarity is now needed on how these strategic plans relate to grid connection decisions and the development consent process. While national plans should not pre-determine planning outcomes, they must inform them. Planning authorities, the Committee says, cannot remain “blind” to a project’s realistic prospects of securing a grid connection. This should become a “material consideration” in the consent process.
The Committee also raises serious concerns about the failure of some developers to deliver ecological enhancements and landscape mitigations promised during the planning process. It describes this as indicative of “systemic failings” that risk bringing the planning system into disrepute. The report urges stronger enforcement and emphasises the value of “nature-positive” infrastructure that integrates, rather than offsets, environmental and energy goals. It notes that scientific evidence shows solar installations can support greater biodiversity than neighbouring farmland – yet current guidance on agricultural land use for solar projects remains “ambiguous and equivocal”.
The Committee recommends that NESO use strategic planning to foster earlier, deeper community engagement, well before the formal consent stage. While many local campaigns call for offshore or underground alternatives to transmission infrastructure, the Committee notes that these significantly more expensive options would ultimately be paid for by all billpayers – the majority of whom are not directly affected by the proposed routes.
Social research shows that when communities are properly engaged and presented with the full range of options and trade-offs, initial opposition can shift.
Such early engagement, the Committee argues, can help resolve complex judgments more quickly, enabling faster delivery of the UK’s strategic energy plans and clean power infrastructure – and ensuring progress toward Net Zero targets.
Chair comment
Bill Esterson MP, Chair of the Committee, yesterday said:
“If the Government gets planning for major energy projects right, we can move from gridlock to growth, delivering cleaner, cheaper energy to communities across the UK and moving to a more secure future.
“That means early engagement and support for those hosting pylons, solar and wind farms. It means sorting out the balance between the need for a grid connection and securing planning consent. And it means consistency between different government plans. A successful strategic energy planning system is essential if we are to deliver the energy security and availability of cheap, clean power that people across the country need.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/664/energy-security-and-net-zero-committee/news/208202/gridlock-or-growth-esnz-committee-sets-out-measures-to-end-energy-planning-chaos-and-unlock-cleaner-cheaper-power-across-the-uk/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Govt visa changes lost sight of risk of exploitation of migrant workers, PAC report finds04/07/2025 16:10:00
Response to tackling exploitation slow and ineffective as skilled worker visas inquiry further warns govt doesn’t know whether or not people are leaving UK after visas expire.
Work coach shortage: DWP’s seeming complacency highlighted in PAC Jobcentres report02/07/2025 16:10:00
Report warns Government aim to achieve an employment rate of 80% likely to be very challenging.
BTC report: how the UK can unlock access to Asia-Pacific markets worth £trillions01/07/2025 09:25:00
A quarter of global economic growth will come from the region in the next five years, even excluding China.
Govt has not done enough to ensure compensation for Post Office Horizon victims25/06/2025 16:15:00
PAC’s report on Department for Business and Trade finds efforts to recover COVID bounceback loan fraud have been largely unsuccessful. A separate report on support for priority industries finds lack of clarity on how goals on economic growth and net zero are balanced by Govt.
Tighten Border Security Bill to punish the perpetrators not the victims – JCHR report warns20/06/2025 16:05:00
Following legislative scrutiny, the Joint Committee on Human Rights has called on the Government to make amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.
Financial cliff-edge for hundreds of councils looms in 2026 – where is the Govt’s response?18/06/2025 13:10:00
Local authorities remain in financially precarious position as impact of increase in national insurance contributions (NICs) on local government remains unassessed.
Children in temporary accommodation - Government’s response "disappointingly lacking in detail", says Committee Chair17/06/2025 09:05:00
The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee yesterday published the Government’s response to the Committee’s report on England’s Homeless Children: The crisis in temporary accommodation.
‘Failing’ water sector needs ‘root and branch reform’ to address culture that is ‘deaf’ to ‘crisis’16/06/2025 16:05:00
A failing water sector in which “water companies increasingly look like financial institutions rather than businesses servicing monopolised critical infrastructure” is in need of “root and branch reform”, according to a new report by Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.
Culture of risk aversion among financial regulators undermines their competitiveness and growth objective, warns Committee report13/06/2025 11:25:00
In its report, ‘Growing pains: clarity and culture change required’, the Financial Services Regulation Committee highlights that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)’s secondary international competitiveness and growth objective is being held back by pervasive risk aversion, regulatory uncertainty, and inefficiency in the regulatory system.