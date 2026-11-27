English Heritage has today unveiled a limited-edition collection of four charity Christmas cards, highlighting the most macabre of Victorian festive illustrations. Featuring a murderous frog, a dead robin, and bloodthirsty fairies cooking a rat over an open fire, the unusual designs are reproductions of genuine 19th century Christmas cards and reveal a much darker side to the traditional Victorian Christmas.

Dead robins, murderous frogs and bloodthirsty fairies feature our collection of gruesome greetings cards.

The reproductions of genuine Victorian cards are available to buy in English Heritage shops this Christmas.

Dead robin 10989392© The David Pearson Collection/Mary Evans Picture Library

Available exclusively at English Heritage shops across the country, the charity cards celebrate the strange dichotomy of the Victorian Christmas. Many of today’s favourite ‘cosy’ Christmas traditions - from decorated trees to puddings - were popularised by the Victorians and have remained broadly similar over the years, but festive greetings could sometimes be as gruesome as they were whimsical. Whilst today’s cards tend to feature familiar festive favourites such as snowmen, nativity scenes and wintry landscapes, Victorian designers were considerably less restricted. In addition to traditional seasonal imagery, the illustrations on many 19th century cards featured violent encounters, fantastical scenes and absurd animals.

Curator at English Heritage, Peter Moore, explains:

“The Christmas card industry expanded rapidly in the 19th century, driven by advances in printing technology and the growth of affordable postal services. As sending Christmas cards became increasingly popular, publishers competed for customers with unusual, eye-catching and sometimes downright bizarre designs. While traditional religious and sentimental images remained popular, there was also a market for novelty cards intending to amuse the recipient. “Many of these illustrations play with the uncanny, depicting animals behaving like people in scenes that could be humorous, absurd or unexpectedly violent. This reflected a wider Victorian fascination with interests in the macabre, from anthropomorphic taxidermy which displayed animals engaged in recognisably human activities, to the ghost stories (such as those of MR James) and Gothic fiction that were popular reading, particularly at Christmas. “The dead robin is a particularly intriguing example. Robins became associated with Christmas through their connection with Victorian postmen, whose red uniforms earned them the nickname ‘robins’. Some historians have also suggested that the bird carried religious symbolism, with a popular Christian tradition holding that the robin’s red breast was stained with Christ’s blood as it sought to comfort him on the cross. By depicting a dead robin, the image turns a familiar symbol of Christmas into something unexpected and unsettling. While it may seem a surprisingly bleak choice, it perhaps appealed to the same enjoyment of dark, surreal and macabre humour that is still embraced by many today. There’s a fine line between humour and horror, and these curious Christmas cards sit right on it.”

Froggy crime 14087070© Mary Evans Picture Library

For those who prefer their Christmas to be on the brighter side, English Heritage’s historic properties are hosting a range of traditionally warm and cosy experiences such as snowman trails, wreath-making, carol concerts and Christmas markets. However, eagle-eyed visitors may still spot the occasional subtle nod to the macabre, such as bizarre Victorian-inspired decorations hanging from Christmas trees.

The four cards are available to buy in English Heritage shops whilst stocks last, alongside the charity’s more traditional range of cards featuring snowy illustrations of its historic sites including Stonehenge and Whitby Abbey. Each card is priced at a suggested donation of £3 and 100% of the profit goes towards caring for English Heritage’s historic buildings and monuments.

Throughout history and across Europe, there are many examples of darker, more subversive, traditions associated with this time of year. These range from the Roman festival of Saturnalia to the medieval Lord of Misrule. Other examples include the Welsh tradition of Mari Lwyd, where wassailers go door to door with a horse’s head (a custom also reflected in Poor Old Hoss in Richmond); the central European legend of Krampus, a horned half-demon half-goat figure who punishes misbehaving children; and the Catalan ‘caganer’, a figurine posed as if defecating which is placed in nativity scenes.

And in popular culture, many people still enjoy elements of the macabre over the festive season. Think of ‘Christmas’ films such as Die Hard or The Nightmare Before Christmas, or characters like The Grinch and Scrooge – even (some parents might argue) Elf on the Shelf. Whether it be seeking out the ugliest Christmas jumper, the race to get Rage Against the Machine to the top of the charts or taking part in Whamaggedon (the challenge of avoiding Last Christmas by Wham! until 24 December), these counter-Christmas traditions have for some, become the most Christmassy traditions of all.

The Victorian cards have been reproduced from the collection held by the Mary Evans Picture Library.

Click here for more information on Christmas with English Heritage or to find your local site.