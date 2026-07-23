Criminal Cases Review Commission
|Printable version
Grooming gang victim’s convictions quashed following CCRC referral
The convictions of a woman who was groomed and sexually exploited as a child have today been quashed by the Crown Court, following a referral by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
- First grooming gang referral following Casey Report
- CCR Chair Dame Vera Baird KC says teenager was ‘failed by the very institutions that should have kept her safe’
- Hope that others in similar circumstances will now have confidence to come forward
The CCRC referred Ms AB’s convictions to the Crown Court in May 2026 after concluding there was a real possibility they would not be upheld because her prosecution may have amounted to an abuse of process.
Ms AB was convicted in December 2002, aged 14, of being carried in a stolen motor vehicle, possession of an imitation firearm and assault. She received a non-custodial sentence.
The CCRC’s investigation found compelling evidence that, at the time of the offences, Ms AB had been the victim of child sexual exploitation and grooming. The CCRC concluded there was a real possibility that the failures of public authorities to identify and protect Ms AB meant she had been unable to effectively participate in the proceedings and consider any defences open to her.
At the time of her convictions, she was said to be “in a relationship” with a man she had met when she was 11 years old. During an interview with the CCRC she explained the man would bring food to her house, flatter her and make her feel special.
Within months, the interactions with the man became sexual, and she was encouraged to have sex with his friends. She explained that he would use violence and emotional blackmail to get her to comply. At the time of her offences, she was living in a children’s home.
The CCRC referral followed publication of Baroness Louise Casey’s National Audit on Group-based Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, which highlighted widespread institutional failings in protecting children from grooming gangs. This was the first case referred by the Commission involving the convictions of a grooming gang victim in light of those findings.
CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird KC said:
“We welcome today’s decision. Ms AB was just 14 when these offences were committed. Rather than being recognised as a vulnerable child in need of protection, the evidence shows she was failed by the very institutions that should have kept her safe.
“One can only lament the lack of insight, in particular, from the police at the time, that she was prosecuted, when she should have been protected. She would have had no choice but to plead guilty at the magistrates’ court, which she did, exactly as she had no choice but to commit the offences, since she was, at both times, in the grip of a groomer.
“Our investigation concluded there was a real possibility that, because of those failures, her prosecution amounted to an abuse of process. The Crown Prosecution Service Court has now reached the same conclusion and did not oppose the application today. We are grateful to them for their careful consideration of Ms AB’s case.
“Many children who were victims of grooming and sexual exploitation were treated as offenders rather than children in need of protection. We now have a better understanding of the devastating impact that exploitation, coercion and control can have on a young person’s ability to make free choices.
“The CCRC has received other applications concerning grooming gangs, and there is a real body of in-house expertise to help with them now. We will always be ready to talk with such applicants with the help of a trauma-informed member of a trafficking charity or anyone else who the applicant would like to be with them, so that there is a lesser risk of re-traumatising them by the need to re-visit, perhaps, long-ago times which they will remember potentially with great pain.
“I hope this decision and this reassurance will give confidence to others who may have been in similar circumstances.”
Where new evidence demonstrates that a conviction may be unsafe, the CCRC will investigate carefully and independently. People do not have to approach us on their own; they can ask a solicitor, charity or support organisation to help them make an application.
The CCRC received Ms AB’s application in January 2024. During its investigation, the Commission obtained evidence about the grooming and exploitation she experienced as a child, including evidence that was not before the courts when she pleaded guilty in 2002.
Having reviewed the material, the CCRC concluded there was a real possibility the Crown Court would find the convictions unsafe because the failures to protect Ms AB and investigate the abuse she was suffering deprived her of the opportunity to receive a fair trial and properly advance any available defence.
The Crown Court has today allowed the appeal and quashed the convictions.
Notes to Editors:
- The Court has ordered that the CCRC applicant in this case must not be identified.
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently 16 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC received more than 1,800 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) last year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred more than 900 cases to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a conviction is referred to the Crown Court it is for the Court to decide whether to uphold the conviction.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on X, Facebook, Instagram (@the_ccrc) and Linkedin.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/grooming-gang-victims-convictions-quashed-following-ccrc-referral/
Latest News from
Criminal Cases Review Commission
Record number of applications to the Criminal Cases Review Commission15/07/2026 11:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) last year received more applications than ever before, according to its annual report, published yesterday [Tuesday 14 July 2026].
Crown Court quashes assault conviction following CCRC referral07/07/2026 13:10:00
The Crown Court has today quashed the conviction of Shabaz Ahmed following a referral from the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
CCRC launches a plan for change in response to HMCPSI inspection report02/07/2026 11:10:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) today [Thursday 2 July] published a plan for change in response to a report of an inspection of its casework, carried out by His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI).
CCRC – Summary of Response to HMCPSI Report – 2nd July 202602/07/2026 10:10:00
We welcome the publication of HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate’s independent inspection, which provides a thorough and constructive assessment of the Criminal Cases Review Commission’s casework.
CCRC refers cases of two men, given IPP sentences, who are still in prison nearly 20 years after minimum terms ended01/07/2026 09:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred to the Court of Appeal the indeterminate sentences of two men given 18-month and 24-month minimum jail terms in 2005 and 2006, but who are still in custody.
Drug supplier likely to get three months off his sentence due to sentencing miscalculation16/06/2026 12:10:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s sentence for a drug supply offence to the Court of Appeal because the judge made an error when calculating his sentence.
Trafficking and modern slavery victim’s driving convictions referred to Crown Court29/05/2026 09:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s convictions for driving without a licence and insurance to the Crown Court because he is a victim of human trafficking or modern slavery and therefore had a defence under the Modern Slavery Act of which he was not advised.
First grooming gang case sent back to the courts by CCRC following Casey Report27/05/2026 14:25:00
The convictions of a young teenage girl, ‘Ms AB,’ have been sent back to the courts by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), the first such referral since the publication of Baroness Louise Casey’s report on institutional failures to protect children from grooming gangs.