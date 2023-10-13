Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Gross misconduct allegations proven against former Cleveland Police sergeant
A former Cleveland Police Sergeant (PS), Michael Wilson, would have been dismissed had he still been serving, after gross misconduct was found proven following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Following a three day disciplinary hearing, arranged by Cleveland Police with a legally qualified chair, it was determined on Thursday 12 October that he had breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions and discreditable conduct.
Our investigation established that Wilson used his position to attempt to form a personal relationship with Ms A, whom he had been following on social media, and then came across in the course of his duties when she was a potential victim in a crime. Wilson made repeated attempts to engage with Ms A using his personal mobile phone and social media platform to get her to meet with him at a time when she was potentially vulnerable.
During the investigation, we interviewed PS Wilson, reviewed body-worn video footage, examined his mobile phone and obtained statements from several police witnesses who provided crucial evidence regarding his behaviour.
Our investigation concluded in March 2023 and found he had a case to answer for gross misconduct.
Emily Barry, IOPC Regional Director said:
“Police officers are expected to adhere to professional standards when interacting with members of the public.
“Our investigators found evidence which indicated that, while a police sergeant, Michael Wilson abused his position by actively pursuing unprofessional contact with a member of the public at a time when they had reported they were a victim of crime. His actions have undermined confidence in the police by breaching those standards.
“The decision that he would have been dismissed without notice, had he still been serving is a robust warning that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in policing.
“Michael Wilson will also be placed on the police barred list stopping him from being employed in policing in the future.”
Our investigation began in October 2022 following a mandatory referral from Cleveland Police. Michael Wilson resigned from the force in July 2023.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/gross-misconduct-allegations-proven-against-former-cleveland-police-sergeant
