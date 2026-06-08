Gross misconduct found against ex-Nottinghamshire PC involved in fatal collision

A disciplinary hearing has ruled that a former Nottinghamshire Police officer committed gross misconduct when he caused the death of a man struck by the police van he was driving. It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

At an accelerated misconduct hearing held on Friday 5 June, ex-Police Constable Steven Allcock, aged 34, was found to have breached police professional standards relating to discreditable conduct in relation to the collision in which ex-news photographer Trevor Bartlett died. Mr Bartlett, who was 80, was walking on a crossing at the A52 Derby Road at Beeston, Nottingham, on 19 December 2023, when he was struck by a police van. He was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

The disciplinary hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Steve Cooper, found gross misconduct proven on the basis that the former PC’s conduct amounted to a criminal offence, that it had caused Mr Bartlett’s death, and would undermine trust and confidence in him as a police officer and the force as a whole. The hearing concluded that PC Allcock would have been dismissed with immediate effect had he not already left the force. He will now be placed on the barred list, preventing him from future employment in policing.

The ex-officer, who resigned on 31 May (2026), had previously admitted causing Mr Bartlett’s death by careless driving and in February this year he appeared at Derby Magistrates Court when he was ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service and given a two-year driving ban.

The IOPC’s investigation established that PC Allcock was a newly qualified response driver and was taking a detainee to custody following a domestic incident. The prisoner was self-harming and shouting just before the collision, which happened while the traffic lights at the crossing were on red.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Our sympathies remain with Mr Bartlett’s family and everyone affected by his tragic death.

“Police may drive through red lights where necessary but should not endanger the safety of other road users. PC Allcock failed to consider the potential hazards, with fatal consequences, and he has now been held accountable for his actions.”

The IOPC’s investigation was completed in December 2024 when we found a case to answer against the officer for gross misconduct. A file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge against PC Allcock.