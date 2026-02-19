Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Gross misconduct hearing for police over their treatment of man who died in Coventry
Three constables and a police community support officer (PCSO) will face gross misconduct proceedings over how they dealt with a man in a vulnerable situation who was found unwell at Coventry Central Library and later died in hospital. It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
West Midlands Police officers were called to the library on 8 December 2022, and found Jerome Cowan, aged 63, slumped in a toilet cubicle, apparently intoxicated, and unable to stand or stay awake. Officers removed him from the cubicle and placed him on the floor but a short time later noticed that he did not appear to be breathing. An ambulance took him to hospital but sadly he died soon after arrival there.
A two-week inquest at Coventry which finished on Monday (16 February) concluded that Mr Cowan’s death was alcohol and drug related. In their narrative finding, the jury said they did not believe he had a realistic chance for survival, but there were missed opportunities in the level of care provided which may have possibly contributed to his death.
The IOPC’s investigation began in March 2023 following a conduct referral from West Midlands Police, who carried out a review of body worn footage (BWV) in connection with another matter, and raised concerns about the care and treatment provided to him.
We looked at whether the actions and decisions of officers followed national and local policy, including in relation to the provision of first aid; whether Mr Cowan was treated with respect and dignity; and the fairness and impartiality shown to him given he was homeless and alcohol dependent.
On concluding our investigation in May last year (2025) we found a case to answer for gross misconduct for a PCSO and three constables, one of whom is now serving with Warwickshire Police.
IOPC Director Emily Barry yesterday said:
“A sad feature of this case is that Mr Cowan had no known next of kin but our sympathies go out to everyone affected by his death, particularly in such a distressing set of circumstances.
“Our inquiries looked at the level of care he received and found potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour for alleged failures, amongst others, to provide first aid, treat Mr Cowan in a dignified and respectful manner, and challenge and report colleagues’ behaviour. It will now be for West Midlands Police to organise proceedings for the officers, which will consider the evidence we gathered.”
The officers were interviewed under criminal caution by the IOPC but at the end of our investigation we decided not to send a file of evidence for the Crown Prosecution Service to consider any charges against them.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/gross-misconduct-hearing-police-over-their-treatment-man-who-died-coventry
