Gross misconduct proven against ex-Derbyshire PC who formed inappropriate relationship

A disciplinary panel has ruled that a former Derbyshire Constabulary officer who sent sexually explicit messages to a vulnerable woman, would have been dismissed had he not resigned.

Gross misconduct allegations against ex-PC Benjamin Pearson, aged 37, were found proven at the hearing on 28 October following an investigation by the force, which was carried out under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The hearing was told that PC Pearson, who resigned in September (2024), formed an inappropriate relationship with a woman he came into contact with through his duties. He organised a meeting with her, sent her sexual messages and without a policing purpose accessed information about her and other members of her family on police systems.

The officer, who was formerly based at Buxton Police Station, was found to have breached police professional behaviour standards for conduct, confidentiality, and duties and responsibilities. He will be placed on the barred list preventing future employment with the police service.

The investigation began following a referral by Derbyshire Constabulary to the IOPC and established that PC Pearson obtained the woman’s number while dealing with a roadside incident in September 2022. He met up with her the same day after sending her a message while still on duty, and between then and December that year they exchanged more than 2,700 WhatsApp messages, texts and calls.

Some of PC Pearson’s messages were of a sexual nature and more than 200 were sent by him while he was at work.

IOPC Director of Operations Steve Noonan yesterday said:

“PC Pearson abused his authority and position of trust by pursuing an improper emotional relationship with a member of the public he met on duty. “Aggravating features of this case are that it was not a one-off incident and he carried on sending sexualised messages over several months after the woman indicated she was emotionally vulnerable. It was also clear from his messages that he knew what he was doing was wrong and could get him in trouble. He has now been held accountable for his behaviour.”

During the investigation police reviewed audits of police systems and seized electronic devices for forensic examination. In March 2023 PC Pearson was interviewed under caution but chose not to respond to all the questions he was asked.