Gross misconduct proven against former Bedfordshire Police officer

A former Bedfordshire Police officer who failed to take adequate steps to safeguard a woman after concerns were raised for her welfare, would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, a disciplinary panel has found.

Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), former PC, Lee Beddington, aged 51 and based out of Bedford, faced a police disciplinary panel over allegations that between 2 and 6 October 2023 the officer’s actions breached professional behaviour standards.

The former officer, who resigned in January 2025, was assigned to investigate a concern for a woman’s welfare on 2 October 2023. PC Beddington was tasked with safeguarding the woman, who was in a vulnerable position, and advised by a colleague to make an immediate adult safeguarding referral.

Four days later, on 6 October, the woman, who was four months pregnant, was kidnapped and assaulted. No safeguarding measures had been put in place by PC Beddington prior to this incident.

Following a two-day gross misconduct hearing, a panel found that the former officer had breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to duties and responsibilities for failing to conduct adequate enquiries; for not completing the relevant documentation for an adult safeguarding referral; for not contacting the woman and for failing to put in place safeguarding measures on or after 2 October 2023.

The officer will now be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Police officers have a responsibility to help keep the public safe. Former PC Beddington failed in his duty to respond appropriately to safety concerns for a pregnant woman, who was clearly in a vulnerable position, contrary to his training and police policies and guidance.

“The effects of the incident on this woman were serious and long-lasting.

“PC Beddington has now been held accountable for his actions and while he has since resigned from the force, as a result of our investigation he’ll be placed on the police barred list and cannot be employed as an officer in the future.”

Our investigation began following a conduct referral from the force in October 2023. After concluding our investigation in April 2024, we decided that the officer should face gross misconduct proceedings.