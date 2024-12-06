Gross misconduct proven against former Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer

A former Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer who visited a woman in police uniform while off duty and used police issue handcuffs for a sexual encounter, would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Former PC Benjamin Mace, aged 41, faced a police disciplinary panel, who found that the officer’s actions breached professional behaviour standards.

The panel heard that the former officer, who resigned in October 2021, first met the woman in October 2019 when they matched on a dating app. PC Mace stated in his dating profile that he was a police officer based in Peterborough and after exchanging messages for around a month, the officer arranged to meet the woman in person at her address.

PC Mace visited the woman’s home dressed in police uniform, while off duty and without a policing purpose, and placed her in police issue handcuffs while engaging in sexual contact with the woman.

Following a one-day gross misconduct hearing held yesterday (Thursday 5 December), a panel found that the former officer had breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity, and discreditable conduct. The officer will now be placed on the police’s barred list.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “The public have a right to expect police officers to maintain high levels of professionalism and integrity, whether on or off duty. PC Mace abused his position as a police officer and his actions are a discredit to policing and undermine the public’s confidence in the service.

“While this officer has since resigned from policing, as a result of this hearing he’ll be placed on the police barred list and cannot be employed as an officer in the future.”

Our investigation began following a conduct referral from the force in May 2020. After concluding our investigation in January 2021, we submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). In January 2022, the CPS authorised a charge of sexual assault by touching, however that charge was later dropped.