Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Gross misconduct proven against former Northamptonshire constable
A gross misconduct panel ruled yesterday (Wednesday 8 February) that a former Northamptonshire Police officer would have been dismissed if still serving, for having inappropriate communication with two women he met through his duties. The hearing followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Ex-Police Constable Jamie Gibb was accused of sending messages of a sexual or flirtatious nature to the women who were in vulnerable situations when he came into contact with them through his work between August and September 2020.
Evidence gathered during the IOPC investigation indicated that after his initial contact with the women he used his personal mobile to contact them, when he had no policing purpose do so, and asked them to download a social media application for further communication. One of the women was asked to send him sexual images of herself.
The IOPC’s ten-month investigation began in December 2020 after a referral from Northamptonshire Police about PC Gibb’s conduct and concluded that he had a case to answer for gross misconduct.
At a disciplinary hearing organised by the force and chaired by the chief constable, the allegations were proven and it was determined that PC Gibb had breached police standards of professional behaviour for authority, respect and courtesy; honesty and integrity; and discreditable conduct.
IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “Abuse of position for a sexual purpose is a form of serious corruption. Cases such as these have the real potential to impact on public confidence in the police. This officer’s actions were clearly contrary to both force policy and police guidance on maintaining professional boundaries.
“Following a gross misconduct hearing it has been determined that ex-PC Gibb would have been dismissed if he had not resigned. He will also be added to the police barred list, preventing him from future employment with the service.”
During the IOPC investigation we interviewed the officer and analysed his work and personal mobile phones.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/gross-misconduct-proven-against-former-northamptonshire-constable
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found Derbyshire Constabulary officers used reasonable force to restrain a man before he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in hospital.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting a criminal investigation into the actions of a Greater Manchester Police officer in connection with the death of Heather Smedley in Oldham.
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer and a former officer have recently had gross misconduct proven against them linked to a photo of a non-crime sudden death scene and cheating during a driving exam.
A former Humberside Police officer who entered into a betting syndicate with the aim of facilitating fraudulent online gambling and money laundering would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned, a police disciplinary panel has ruled.
IOPC regional director Sal Naseem makes a statement following PC David Carrick's guilty pleas
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions of police prior to the death of a man taken into custody after the lorry he was driving was involved in an incident on the A1 at Colsterworth in Lincolnshire.
A Lincolnshire Police constable has been given a final written warning after a disciplinary panel ruled that he had continued a traffic pursuit despite being not trained to do so and told it was not authorised. The car being pursued crashed into a tree in Skegness, killing the driver Kyle Johnson.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into the circumstances of a fatal collision in Bradford Tuesday night (3 January).
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for members of the public who may have witnessed a fatal collision between a police car and a pedestrian in Liverpool on 24 December to come forward to assist with its investigation.