Ground investigations begin between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay

Ground investigation works are underway along a 15km of coastline between Eastbourne and Bexhill as part of the multi-million-pound flood scheme.

Ground investigation works have begun along a 15km stretch of coastline between Holywell in Eastbourne and Cooden Beach in Bexhill, as part of preparations for the next phase of the Pevensey to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme (PevEb).

The investigations, which started in May 2026, will inform the new beach design and groyne modification works planned to take place between 2027 and 2037. They form a critical step in designing effective and safe flood defences for communities along the southeast England coast.

What the works involve

Teams are carrying out drilling, sampling and small excavations at multiple locations along the beach to collect material from the surface and the ground beneath it. This will help determine beach sediment grading, assess the condition and structural integrity of groynes below beach level, evaluate ground conditions for future works, and sample the beach for potential contaminants.

Visitors to the seafront may see drilling rigs, shallow trial trenches, and temporary fenced areas around individual work sites. Each location is temporary and will be returned to its original condition once work is complete. A small contractor compound has been established at Sovereign West car park to house equipment, welfare facilities and staff parking, which will be relocated to an Environment Agency site in Pevensey Bay by the end of July.

Works are taking place across two frontages:

Eastbourne Frontage – from Holywell to the southern side of the Sovereign Harbour entrance, currently managed by Eastbourne Borough Council. Works are expected to continue until the end of June 2026.

Pevensey Bay Frontage – from the northern side of the Sovereign Harbour entrance to Cooden Beach, managed by the PevEb Interim Project. Works are expected to continue until mid-August 2026.

Working hours are Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 5:30pm.

Minimal disruption expected

Seafront paths, beaches and local businesses will remain open as normal throughout the investigation period. There may be some temporary, localised disruption near specific groynes, and some noise from machinery is expected during working hours, though this will be kept to a minimum wherever possible.

Amber Carr, Beach Manager at Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne, said:

These investigations around selected groynes help inform future flood defence refurbishments to keep local coastal communities protected from the risk of flooding. Thank you for your patience and continued support.

Nick Gray, Area Flood and Coastal Risk Manager, said:

The Pevensey to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme represents a significant long-term investment in protecting one of the southeast’s most vulnerable stretches of coastline. The ground investigations now underway are the essential first step in a programme of works that will strengthen our flood defences for decades to come, safeguarding homes, businesses and the unique natural environment of the coastline. By taking the time now to fully understand the condition of our beaches and structures below the surface, we can design smarter, more resilient coastal defences that will serve these communities well into the future.

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