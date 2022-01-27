Big Lottery Fund
Ground-breaking project to coordinate climate action in Derry/Londonderry
The National Lottery Community Fund recently (25 January 2022) announced £150,000 of funding to North West Play Resource Centre (The Playhouse), to lead on an ambitious arts based community project to change behaviours and attitudes to climate and waste in the North West.
The project called Artitude: Climate, Culture, Circularity is funded from the second round of grants from the Climate Action Fund, a ten-year £100 million National Lottery grant fund set up to help communities throughout the UK reduce their carbon footprint and show what is possible when people take the lead in tackling climate change.
Pictured back row: Nicola McCool, Derry City and Strabane District Council; Eimear Montague, Northern Ireland Resources Network; Jim Keys, Zero Waste North West and Ruth O’Callaghan with daughter Alice, Zero Waste North West. Middle row: Caroline McGuinness-Brookes, Northern Ireland Resources Network and Stewart Wright, Zero Waste North West. Front row: Amanda Doherty, The National Lottery Community Fund and Kevin Murphy, The Playhouse.
The Playhouse will work with partners Zero Waste North West, Northern Ireland Resources Network, Queens University and Derry City and Strabane District Council to use the arts to co-ordinate and deliver a programme of activities over the next 18 months. The project will cumulate in an Artitude Festival as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of Derry and Strabane’s UK City of Culture in 2023. This will include public campaigns, a volunteer programme, a conference to share learning and the publishing of useful resources.
