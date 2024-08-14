Group charged over violent disorder and aggravated burglary of business premises

Seven people have been charged with violent disorder after an aggravated burglary at a premises in south Gloucestershire.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Counter Terrorism Policing South East to charge seven people over their alleged involvement in an aggravated burglary and associated violent disorder at the Elbit Systems UK building on 6 August 2024.

On the facts of this case, the CPS will be submitting to the court that these offences have a terrorist connection.

Samuel Corner, 22, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder, aggravated burglary, GBH with intent and two counts of ABH.

Jordon Devlin, 30, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary.

Charlotte Head, 28, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary.

Leona Kameo, 28, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary.

Fatema Rajwani, 20, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary.

Zoe Rogers, 20, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary.

Hannah Davidson, 51, has been charged with criminal damage and aggravated burglary.

The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

These defendants will all appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 August 2024.