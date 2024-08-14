Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Group charged over violent disorder and aggravated burglary of business premises
Seven people have been charged with violent disorder after an aggravated burglary at a premises in south Gloucestershire.
The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Counter Terrorism Policing South East to charge seven people over their alleged involvement in an aggravated burglary and associated violent disorder at the Elbit Systems UK building on 6 August 2024.
On the facts of this case, the CPS will be submitting to the court that these offences have a terrorist connection.
- Samuel Corner, 22, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder, aggravated burglary, GBH with intent and two counts of ABH.
- Jordon Devlin, 30, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary.
- Charlotte Head, 28, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary.
- Leona Kameo, 28, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary.
- Fatema Rajwani, 20, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary.
- Zoe Rogers, 20, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary.
- Hannah Davidson, 51, has been charged with criminal damage and aggravated burglary.
The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.
It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
These defendants will all appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 August 2024.
Notes to editors
- Samuel Corner [DOB: 28/7/02] is of Rock Hill, Georgeham.
- Jordon Devlin [DOB: 13/5/94] is of Stoke Newington High Street, Stoke Newington.
- Charlotte Head [DOB: 14/3/96] is of White Ash Glade, Caerleon.
- Leona Kameo [DOB: 14/8/95] is of Clifden Road, Hackney.
- Fatema Rajwani [DOB: 05/08/2004] is of Commonside East, Merton.
- Zoe Rogers [DOB: 02/10/2003] is of Selborne Road, London.
- Hannah Davidson [DOB: 18/01/1973) is of Calder Gardens, Edinburgh.
- The CPS will submit to the court that these offences have a terrorist connection, allowing the court to determine whether this is the case and use section 69 of the Sentencing Act 2000.
- These charges are unrelated to recent national disorder incidents.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/group-charged-over-violent-disorder-and-aggravated-burglary-business-premises
