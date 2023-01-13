National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Group convicted for £3.5m crystal meth shipment to Australia
Three UK nationals have been convicted of drug trafficking offences after using the cargo industry to send crystal meth (methamphetamine) worth £3.5 million to Australia.
Yvonne Stewart, 51, from Croydon, Kevin Filkins, 52, from Sevenoaks and Robert Hamilton, 51, from Orpington were investigated by the Organised Crime Partnership, made up of officers from the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police, after a shipment containing 24 kilograms of the class A drug was seized in Australia.
Australian Border Force and the Australian Federal Police established that the shipment was from the UK, and OCP investigators found that the drugs had been sent from Croydon on 25 June 2021.
CCTV images identified Stewart, who was working in the cargo sector. The images also captured a man, now identified as Filkins, sending a shipment labelled ‘two glass Buddhas’ to New South Wales, Australia.
Stewart was responsible for the security inspection of the item. However, when the shipment arrived in Australia, it was discovered the drugs had not been concealed inside, meaning she had not properly checked the contents.
Phone records showed that, at key times, Stewart had been on the phone to Hamilton, who in turn had been in touch with Filkins.
Filkins’ phone, as well as vehicles he controlled, were seen to have travelled from his home address to the vicinity of the cargo centre the same morning, indicating he had driven the shipment to the cargo centre.
OCP investigators found that Filkins, Stewart and Hamilton had worked together to send two other shipments to Australia on 2 and 24 June 2021.
The three shipments were listed as sent by three individuals who the NCA found had their passports stolen. Two were paid for using a debit card in Filkins’ name, and the third from a card registered to a person whose passport was stolen. This card, along with one of the stolen passports, were found in a search of Filkins’ home.
Filkins, Stewart and Hamilton were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the exportation of Class A drugs in April 2022.
They were convicted today (13 January) after a trial at Croydon Crown Court.
Hamilton was also convicted of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and production of a Class B drug after a number of cannabis plants were found at his address on arrest.
They will be sentenced at the same court on 2 March.
Richard Smith, from the Organised Crime Partnership, said: “This group exploited Stewart’s inside knowledge of the cargo industry to get their illegal shipment to Australia. They believed that once the shipment had been security checked, the drugs should remain undetected until they reached the recipient.
“However, our work with the Australian Federal Police has seen this organised crime group’s criminal supply chain dismantled. Our work will continue to target class A drugs supply, which fuels violence and exploitation in the UK and overseas.”
AFP London-based liaison officer Detective Sergeant Kristie Cressy said members of the AFP’s extensive international network worked closely with the National Crime Agency to identify organised criminals and disrupt the movement of illicit drugs around the world.
She said: “The AFP obtained intelligence during an Operation Ironside investigation in Australia about an organised crime syndicate allegedly operating in the UK and sending parcels of illicit drugs offshore.
“We worked closely with our counterparts at the National Crime Agency to share intelligence that identified members of the syndicate operating in the UK and stopped their criminal ventures.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/group-convicted-for-3-5m-crystal-meth-shipment-to-australia
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Stovewood: Three men charged with sexual abuse of children09/01/2023 16:10:00
Three men have appeared in court charged with a series of offences linked to Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child abuse in Rotherham.
Greenock man jailed for importing handgun in the post06/01/2023 16:10:00
A man who bought a handgun from an online seller in Spain and tried to have it delivered to his home has been sentenced to five years imprisonment after a National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation.
NCA develops new tool that identifies prolific child rapist after 13 year international hunt05/01/2023 09:10:00
A Pembrokeshire man who raped and sexually assaulted young children, and posted images of the abuse to other paedophiles on the dark web, has been jailed for life.
British pair arrested after four tonne cannabis seizure29/12/2022 11:20:00
Two British nationals have been arrested in Spain, after an international operation involving the National Crime Agency which saw the seizure of around four tonnes of cannabis.
Van driver jailed over huge Channel Tunnel class A drugs seizure27/12/2022 11:20:00
A Dutch van driver has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, after the National Crime Agency investigated a seizure of more than 200 kilos of class A drugs at the Channel Tunnel terminal.
Man charged as part of NCA investigation into criminal blank firearms conversion27/12/2022 10:20:00
A man from Smethwick has been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into firearms supply in the West Midlands.
Plastic surgeon searched ‘Lolita sex’ abuse online27/12/2022 09:20:00
A surgeon from Salisbury has been convicted of possessing child sexual abuse images
Sutherland man charged after £4.4m of cocaine seized22/12/2022 09:15:00
A man has been charged with drugs offences after cocaine with an estimated street value of around £4.4 million was seized in a joint investigation involving the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police.