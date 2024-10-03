GeoPlace
Grow your ROI: link your data in the Innovation Zone at the LGA conference
Marisa Hayes explains how local authorities can achieve millions in efficiency savings from in-house address and street data.
By Marisa Hayes, Local Authority Liaison Manager at GeoPlace
I am delighted to be speaking on behalf of GeoPlace in the Innovation Zone at this year’s LGA conference. Following a postponement from its usual date at the beginning of July due to the General Election, the LGA conference and exhibition now takes place in Harrogate from 22-24th October. Following the conference, I'll post a link to the presentation here.
Together with Sarah Abbott, GIS Data and Infrastructure Manager at Nottingham City Council, I’ll explain how local authorities can achieve millions in efficiency savings from in-house address and street data.
We’ll show how local authorities can receive tangible, calculable benefits by better integrating their addressing and street data datasets. These datasets held within individual departmental systems are of value only to the service or team that collects them. But when they're linked together and shared across an organisation, their true potential is unlocked. The trick is, finding out how to kickstart this value-add, as quickly and easily as possible.
For example: on its own, a single database detailing business rate payers may be used to monitor revenue streams. But the same database can be linked very easily to waste disposal (reducing costs); customer services (improving satisfaction and increasing efficiency); fraud prevention (minimising risk), and more. Clean, well-structured data is also imperative for AI and machine learning, but it's the easy wins - that make this a must-do activity.
The best news of all is that the costs are likely to be bearable, it’s not time-consuming, and there's no need for an army of technical employees insisting on massive process change. We’ll show you how to understand how ready you are already, what the next steps should be - and how to achieve that same kind of efficiency savings that Nottingham City Council achieved: a NPV of £5.7 million over the period 2023 to 2026.
Over the last couple of years, GeoPlace and ConsultingWhere worked with Nottingham City Council to demonstrate the ROI for address and street data integration. The findings showed that for every £1 invested in the use of accurate and integrated addressing, there lies the potential to make efficiency savings and increase revenue organisation-wide by up to £6. The report further predicted that the benefits could generate a NPV of £5.7 million over the period 2023 to 2026.
The work with Nottingham City Council highlighted a range of areas such as opportunities to optimise local tax functions, children’s social care and early help services, waste management, and housing - all of which are attractive to every local authority.
Resources are under pressure. Particularly now, as budgets are tight and growing tighter, every authority needs hard evidence before it justifies strategic investment in any project. Find out more about how ready you are to take advantage of the opportunities offered by UPRNs and USRNs.
Come to our session in the Innovation Zone (taking place at 13.05 on 23rd October), see us on our stand in the exhibition room (Q 72) or contact us for a personalised, data integration report for your authority to help you understand just how well your authority is already using the address and street data it has in-house – and how that measures up, against the national profile.
Then, talk to us about the next steps, and let us show you the potential to achieve the same kind of efficiency savings as Nottingham City Council.
