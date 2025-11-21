Growing a £25 billion industry

Updated strategy launched for life sciences. A new plan to help Scotland’s Life Sciences sector become a £25 billion industry by 2035 has been published.

The Scottish Government’s refreshed Life Sciences Strategy sets out steps to build the infrastructure and skills needed while harnessing new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

The Strategy will be kick-started with £1 million of Scottish Government investment to cover:

support for the Industry Leadership Group to drive delivery of this strategy

a new pilot programme for Scottish-based Small and Medium Enterprises to develop innovative products

investment in NHS Regional Innovation Hubs to link business with opportunities within the NHS

a Financial Health Innovation Lab to bring together the life sciences sector with financial services

a feasibility study into getting more laboratory space for start-up and growing companies

The 10-year Strategy will be followed by a series of focused delivery plans to support the sector’s acceleration and positioning as a globally-competitive industry.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead, who launched the Strategy at Dundee University’s Life Sciences Innovation Hub, said:

“Life Sciences is a sector that spearheads economic growth, transforms health and care and stimulates innovation across our economy.

“It is vital we support the sector’s continuing growth and unshakeable determination to succeed with a long-term plan to support the infrastructure, skills and collaboration.

“The goal of this strategy is to make Scotland’s life science sector the best in the world for developing, testing, manufacturing and commercialising life sciences innovation to benefit the health and prosperity of the nation.”

Chair of the Life Sciences Scotland Industry Leadership Group Mark Cook said:

“This Strategy will bring substantial economic benefits, both locally and globally, as a result of Scotland’s innovative and vibrant life sciences cluster.

“With the game-changing impact of new technologies, from genome editing to AI, the next 10 years are critical to the global expansion of the sector and we must ensure Scotland is at the forefront of that.

“This new Strategy will help the sector to continue to push boundaries, think bigger and take bolder steps forward.”

Background

Life Sciences Strategy for Scotland - Life Sciences Scotland

Life sciences already contribute around £10.5 billion in turnover to Scotland’s economy, supporting more than 46,000 jobs. The sector covers human, animal and plant sciences, including pharmaceuticals, health tech, agritech and animal health, aquaculture and industrial biotechnology and bio based manufacturing.