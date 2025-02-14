Growing economy is welcome news for families and businesses

Commenting on the ONS data showing GDP increasing by 0.1 % in quarter four and monthly GDP up 0.4% in December, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

"It’s good news that the economy returned to growth at the end of 2024.

“There is a lot of work still to do, but the Government’s approach is taking us in the right direction.

"After years of stagnation and falling living standards, families and businesses desperately need change.

"The government must remain laser-focused on creating secure, decently paid jobs, which are the bedrock of a strong and resilient economy. This is the best way to keep building confidence and boost household spending.”