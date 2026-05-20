NHS Wales
|Printable version
Growing mental health crisis among children and young people in Wales
More than 135,000 children and young people in Wales are estimated to have a diagnosable mental health condition, according to a new report by Public Health Wales.
The largest increases have been seen in emotional difficulties such as anxiety, alongside a rise in eating disorders and self-harming behaviours across all genders. Girls, non-binary young people, and those from the most deprived communities are disproportionately affected, with symptoms appearing at younger ages and becoming deeply rooted by adolescence.
The findings are set out in the Health Needs Assessment: Mental Health of Babies, Children and Young People in Wales report, which draws on the latest data and evidence to set out the scale of mental health need across all life stages, from the first 1,000 days of life through to early adulthood and makes recommendations for coordinated action across health, education, and wider public services.
The report also estimates that 1 in 6 children aged 8 to 10, 1 in 5 aged 11 to 16, and 1 in 4 aged 17 to 24, have a diagnosable mental health condition. An estimated 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 2 trans or gender-questioning secondary school learners are experiencing low mental wellbeing. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health problems were estimated to cost the Welsh economy £4.8 billion each year, costs that have risen since.
It also highlights the complex range of factors driving these trends, including child poverty, social inequality, academic pressure, parental mental health difficulties and digital technology, while also pointing to the importance of early relationships, community connection, physical activity and opportunities for creativity as protective factors.
The report emphasises the critical importance of the earliest years of life. Around 25–30 per cent of parent-infant relationships are likely to benefit from support in the first 1,000 days, yet two thirds are unlikely to receive that support before the age of two. Strengthening parent-infant relationships and investing in early years support is both cost-effective and delivers lasting benefits for children's social, emotional and developmental outcomes.
Public Health Wales believes we need to prioritise the health and wellbeing of babies, children and young people so they can thrive today and shape resilient communities tomorrow.
Emily van de Venter, Lead Consultant in Mental Wellbeing for Public Health Wales, said: “There are too many children and young people in Wales who are experiencing distress, low mental wellbeing and mental health conditions. These young people have faced huge challenges including the pandemic, financial insecurity and challenging digital environments.
“Our young people are our future, and they need support as they go through these challenges and it’s important that we listen to their concerns and support them.
“Mental wellbeing needs to be placed at the heart of social, economic and environmental policy and that starts from the very early years of life.”
Simon Jones, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Mind Cymru, said: “We’ve known for some time that children and young people’s mental health services haven’t been keeping up with the level of demand in Wales. Mind Cymru’s own guided self-help programme for 11–18-year-olds has shown that providing support in the right way can be transformational, with 70 per cent of participants experiencing improved wellbeing.
“What Public Health Wales’ findings show us is that the baseline level of need today is such that there must now be a relentless focus on, and investment in, tackling the barriers to accessing support children and young people continue to face, and we look forward to working with a range of partners to help achieve this.”
Dr Jen Daffin, Policy and Campaigns Director at mental health charity Platfform, said: "We need to recognise the impact of trauma, inequality and life experiences on mental health. It’s hard for parents to be at their best for their children when they’re worried about paying bills or keeping a roof over their heads.
“This is how we can turn the tide on the rising levels of mental ill health and protect future generations here in Wales.
"What this report reinforces is that it is the people and things around us that are fundamental to our mental health. We all, including babies, have the right to good health. We welcome the focus on creating the right circumstances for us all to thrive."
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health difficulties, help and support are available:
- NHS 111 (press 2) – for urgent access to a mental health professional, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for people of all ages across Wales
- CALL Mental Health Helpline for Wales – confidential emotional support and advice, 24/7. Freephone 0800 132 737 or text "help" to 81066. More information at www.callhelpline.org.uk
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/growing-mental-health-crisis-among-children-and-young-people-in-wales/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Hantavirus outbreak update15/05/2026 15:25:00
Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and all those affected by the hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship. Public Health Wales is working with Welsh Government, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Welsh health boards and local authorities to respond to the outbreak and to take appropriate action.
New data shows record proportion of Reception-age children living with overweight or obesity in Wales13/05/2026 09:15:00
The latest Child Measurement Programme official statistics from Public Health Wales show that 27.3 per cent of four – and five-year-olds in Wales are living with overweight or obesity – the highest all-Wales prevalence recorded since the programme began in 2014-2015.
Public Health Wales writes to Barry parents to stress importance of handwashing during Hepatitis A outbreak06/05/2026 16:15:00
Public Health Wales has written to parents and carers who have children in primary schools in Barry to ask them to ensure that they and their children are extra careful with handwashing, because of an outbreak of Hepatitis A in the town. This is a viral infection that affects the liver, that in most cases is a mild illness, that most people make a full recovery from without long term health problems.
New figures show RSV vaccine cuts hospital stays as offer expands to over-80s in Wales03/04/2026 12:10:00
The RSV vaccine lowers the risk of hospitalisation from the virus by 82 per cent, according to a new study from Public Health Wales.
Sexual Health Test and Post Service review update31/03/2026 14:15:00
Public Health Wales is reviewing its Sexual Health Test and Post Service to ensure the service delivers the best quality of care to the people who use it.
Poor health in Wales that prevents people working costs almost £20 billion a year31/03/2026 09:15:00
Ill-health and disability that prevents people from working costs approximately £19.4 billion a year in Wales.
Overall one-year cancer survival rate recovered since pandemic, but long-standing deprivation gaps increase27/03/2026 12:05:00
Official statistics published by the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) at Public Health Wales show that by 2022 one-year cancer survival had recovered to pre-pandemic levels, after falling by four percentage points between 2019 and 2020.
Easter Warning: Public Health Wales urges families not to pick up lambs following increase in illness cases25/03/2026 09:15:00
As families prepare for Easter outings to farms and petting attractions, Public Health Wales is issuing a clear warning: do not pick up, cuddle, or handle lambs during visits this spring.
Public Health Wales Statement on Module 3 Report of the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry24/03/2026 09:15:00
Public Health Wales welcomes the report from Module 3 of the Covid-19 Public Inquiry and its considerations of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on healthcare systems in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.