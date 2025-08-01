Scottish Government
|Printable version
Growing offshore wind
Consent and marine licences granted for Berwick Bank wind farm.
One of the world’s largest offshore wind farms has been granted consent by the Scottish Government.
Located approximately 38km from the Scottish Borders coastline at St Abbs, Berwick Bank wind farm will have an estimated capacity of 4.1 gigawatts (GW) which, with current technology, could generate enough electricity each year to power every household in Scotland around twice over.
In recognition that the site of the development is also considered a highly important area for wildlife, consent for the construction and operation of the wind farm is subject to the developer, SSE Renewables, producing a detailed sea bird compensation plan outlining how adverse impacts on seabirds will be compensated for.
This plan will need to be approved by Scottish Ministers ahead of Berwick Bank proceeding.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “Ministers have given the Berwick Bank wind farm application extremely careful consideration.
“The decision to grant consent to Berwick Bank is a major step in Scotland’s progress towards achieving net zero and tackling the climate crisis, as well as supporting national energy security and growing our green economy.
“It is also an important decision for Scotland’s renewables sector, and this investment will be further built upon through the delivery of Scotland’s significant future pipeline of offshore wind projects under the ScotWind and the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing rounds.
“We will continue to work closely with the developer and key stakeholders, including those working in fishing and conservation – to minimise the impact of the development on the marine environment and other marine users – and balance the needs of people and nature.”
Background
Link to section 36 consent decision notice and associated marine licences
Berwick Bank will have an estimated capacity of 4.1GW which, with current technology, could generate up to 11.2 TWh of electricity annually - enough to power around 17% of households in the UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/growing-offshore-wind-2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Funding Boost for Social Care Training01/08/2025 15:05:00
Grants Now Open to Support Voluntary Sector Workforce Development.
Growing offshore wind01/08/2025 12:05:00
Consent and marine licences granted for Berwick Bank wind farm.
Flagship play centre for disabled children31/07/2025 15:05:00
Three-year funding commitment supports expanded play and family support.
News Support for South of Scotland start-ups31/07/2025 12:05:00
Programme extended as Pathways Fund reopens.
Monthly GDP Estimates for May31/07/2025 10:10:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Independent Review of Adult Disability Payment31/07/2025 09:10:00
A vision for improving access to support for disabled people.
Support for South of Scotland start-ups30/07/2025 16:15:00
Programme extended as Pathways Fund reopens.
Support for integration service for refugees and people seeking asylum30/07/2025 15:15:00
Investment to help people settle in our communities.
Improving access to healthcare in Scotland and Africa30/07/2025 14:15:00
Initiative to tackle health inequality in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia