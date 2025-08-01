Growing offshore wind

Consent and marine licences granted for Berwick Bank wind farm.

One of the world’s largest offshore wind farms has been granted consent by the Scottish Government.

Located approximately 38km from the Scottish Borders coastline at St Abbs, Berwick Bank wind farm will have an estimated capacity of 4.1 gigawatts (GW) which, with current technology, could generate enough electricity each year to power every household in Scotland around twice over.

In recognition that the site of the development is also considered a highly important area for wildlife, consent for the construction and operation of the wind farm is subject to the developer, SSE Renewables, producing a detailed sea bird compensation plan outlining how adverse impacts on seabirds will be compensated for.

This plan will need to be approved by Scottish Ministers ahead of Berwick Bank proceeding.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes 21 yesterday said:

“Ministers have given the Berwick Bank wind farm application extremely careful consideration. “The decision to grant consent to Berwick Bank is a major step in Scotland’s progress towards achieving net zero and tackling the climate crisis, as well as supporting national energy security and growing our green economy. “It is also an important decision for Scotland’s renewables sector, and this investment will be further built upon through the delivery of Scotland’s significant future pipeline of offshore wind projects under the ScotWind and the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing rounds. “We will continue to work closely with the developer and key stakeholders, including those working in fishing and conservation – to minimise the impact of the development on the marine environment and other marine users – and balance the needs of people and nature.”

Background

Link to section 36 consent decision notice and associated marine licences

Berwick Bank will have an estimated capacity of 4.1GW which, with current technology, could generate up to 11.2 TWh of electricity annually - enough to power around 17% of households in the UK.