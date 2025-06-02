Growing offshore wind

Consultation to inform offshore wind developments in Scotland.

The way in which offshore wind projects are developed in Scotland is being consulted on, with an updated plan now published for views.

The draft updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy (SMP-OWE) aims to balance the needs of nature, communities, and other users of the sea.

It will be used to help inform the delivery of offshore wind projects from the ScotWind and Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) seabed leasing rounds.

Proposals in the plan aim to:

use the latest data and scientific evidence to inform decisions on energy developments - such as how projects will impact wildlife and nature

ensure the environmental, social, economic opportunities and constraints from offshore projects are clearly set out to help inform decision making

ensure the interests and views of other marine users, including fishers, coastal and island communities and environmental groups are taken into account

Acting Net Zero and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “Growing Scotland’s offshore wind sector presents enormous economic opportunities for our country, with the chance to create thousands of well-paid, green jobs while accelerating our journey to net zero.

“Our updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy sets out the opportunities as well as the constraints to developing offshore wind in Scottish waters.

“It seeks to provides clarity, certainty and confidence to investors and other marine users, to ensure development is sustainable and balances the needs of communities, nature and other users of the sea, to deliver for the people of Scotland and nature.

“It is important that everyone with an interest has their say and the Scottish Government will continue to engage closely with the fishing industry, island and coastal communities and other sectors throughout the consultation.“

Crown Estate Scotland Director of Marine Mike Spain, said: “We welcome the publication of the a draft updated Sectoral Marine Plan and encourage all those with an interest in Scotland’s offshore wind sector to engage with this consultation.

“We are proud to have conducted two successful offshore wind leasing rounds and are working in partnership with the sector to enable these projects to deliver maximum value for Scotland.”

Background

Consultation - draft updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy

The consultation will run until 22 August 2025