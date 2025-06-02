Scottish Government
|Printable version
Growing offshore wind
Consultation to inform offshore wind developments in Scotland.
The way in which offshore wind projects are developed in Scotland is being consulted on, with an updated plan now published for views.
The draft updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy (SMP-OWE) aims to balance the needs of nature, communities, and other users of the sea.
It will be used to help inform the delivery of offshore wind projects from the ScotWind and Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) seabed leasing rounds.
Proposals in the plan aim to:
- use the latest data and scientific evidence to inform decisions on energy developments - such as how projects will impact wildlife and nature
- ensure the environmental, social, economic opportunities and constraints from offshore projects are clearly set out to help inform decision making
- ensure the interests and views of other marine users, including fishers, coastal and island communities and environmental groups are taken into account
Acting Net Zero and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “Growing Scotland’s offshore wind sector presents enormous economic opportunities for our country, with the chance to create thousands of well-paid, green jobs while accelerating our journey to net zero.
“Our updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy sets out the opportunities as well as the constraints to developing offshore wind in Scottish waters.
“It seeks to provides clarity, certainty and confidence to investors and other marine users, to ensure development is sustainable and balances the needs of communities, nature and other users of the sea, to deliver for the people of Scotland and nature.
“It is important that everyone with an interest has their say and the Scottish Government will continue to engage closely with the fishing industry, island and coastal communities and other sectors throughout the consultation.“
Crown Estate Scotland Director of Marine Mike Spain, said: “We welcome the publication of the a draft updated Sectoral Marine Plan and encourage all those with an interest in Scotland’s offshore wind sector to engage with this consultation.
“We are proud to have conducted two successful offshore wind leasing rounds and are working in partnership with the sector to enable these projects to deliver maximum value for Scotland.”
Background
Consultation - draft updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy
The consultation will run until 22 August 2025
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/growing-offshore-wind/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Wild salmon strategy implementation plan: annual progress report 202402/06/2025 15:05:00
The second annual progress report under the Scottish wild salmon strategy implementation plan covering progress in 2024.
Single use vape ban comes into force02/06/2025 13:05:00
Single-use vapes will no longer be stocked or sold in Scotland under new legislation which came into force yesterday (Sunday 1 June).
A summer payment to around 90,000 carers30/05/2025 13:05:00
Around 90,000 carers are set to receive Carer’s Allowance Supplement this June – an additional payment of £293.50.
Improving lives through local climate action30/05/2025 12:05:00
Scotland’s Climate Action Hubs to receive £6 million funding.
Agricultural industry profit recovers in 202429/05/2025 15:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released 2024 figures on total income from farming, the official measure of the profit (output minus costs) of the agricultural industry in Scotland.
Justice Analytical Services: Areas of Research Interest29/05/2025 13:05:00
This document sets out the current Areas of Research Interest (ARI) for the Scottish Government’s Justice Analytical Services Division.
UK Government urged to abandon disability benefit cuts29/05/2025 12:05:00
Letter from Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville to Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall.
Monthly GDP Estimates for March29/05/2025 11:05:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.