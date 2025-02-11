Growing Orkney’s renewables potential

Investment in significant offshore wind project.

Ambitious plans to create a major new renewables hub in Orkney have been accelerated with a £5 million grant to help take the project to the next stage.

The funding will further the development of a new harbour facility for the assembly of offshore wind turbines at Scapa Flow – the largest natural harbour in the northern hemisphere.

The Scapa Deep Water Quay will help to attract inward investment to the area, creating a new, cutting edge hub for offshore wind – supporting the expansion of windfarms off the coast of Scotland and Europe.

The grant comes from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and is part of the Scottish Government’s wider strategic investment of up to £500 million over five years to develop the offshore wind supply chain.

Announcing the new funding whilst in Orkney, First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

"Accelerating Scotland’s offshore wind capabilities is crucial as we prioritise maximising Scotland's vast potential in renewable energy. Not only are we striving to take our place at the forefront of the global green energy revolution, investments like this help us guarantee a just transition for our existing skilled workforce, maintaining their vital role in Scotland's energy landscape. "This landmark project will help attract private investment in the area, creating new highly paid jobs and unlocking enormous economic opportunities for the Orkney Islands and Scotland as a whole. This is another example of how, together with local government and our partners, we are delivering on our collective priorities of growing the economy and protecting the planet."

Director of Strategic Projects at HIE David Oxley yesterday said:

"Scotland has been at the forefront of renewable energy development and Orkney has been at the heart of this for the past 20 years. The proposed Scapa Deep Water Quay is set to help advance the industry to the next level It will help attract inward investment, create jobs and drive economic growth in Orkney, the Highlands and Islands and across Scotland, as well as contributing to the country’s net zero ambitions. "This funding for the PCSA will ensure the council has access to all the information it needs to make an informed decision and bring the project to the next stage."

Leader of Orkney Islands Council Councillor Heather Woodbridge yesterday said: