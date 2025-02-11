Scottish Government
|Printable version
Growing Orkney’s renewables potential
Investment in significant offshore wind project.
Ambitious plans to create a major new renewables hub in Orkney have been accelerated with a £5 million grant to help take the project to the next stage.
The funding will further the development of a new harbour facility for the assembly of offshore wind turbines at Scapa Flow – the largest natural harbour in the northern hemisphere.
The Scapa Deep Water Quay will help to attract inward investment to the area, creating a new, cutting edge hub for offshore wind – supporting the expansion of windfarms off the coast of Scotland and Europe.
The grant comes from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and is part of the Scottish Government’s wider strategic investment of up to £500 million over five years to develop the offshore wind supply chain.
Announcing the new funding whilst in Orkney, First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
"Accelerating Scotland’s offshore wind capabilities is crucial as we prioritise maximising Scotland's vast potential in renewable energy. Not only are we striving to take our place at the forefront of the global green energy revolution, investments like this help us guarantee a just transition for our existing skilled workforce, maintaining their vital role in Scotland's energy landscape.
"This landmark project will help attract private investment in the area, creating new highly paid jobs and unlocking enormous economic opportunities for the Orkney Islands and Scotland as a whole. This is another example of how, together with local government and our partners, we are delivering on our collective priorities of growing the economy and protecting the planet."
Director of Strategic Projects at HIE David Oxley yesterday said:
"Scotland has been at the forefront of renewable energy development and Orkney has been at the heart of this for the past 20 years. The proposed Scapa Deep Water Quay is set to help advance the industry to the next level It will help attract inward investment, create jobs and drive economic growth in Orkney, the Highlands and Islands and across Scotland, as well as contributing to the country’s net zero ambitions.
"This funding for the PCSA will ensure the council has access to all the information it needs to make an informed decision and bring the project to the next stage."
Leader of Orkney Islands Council Councillor Heather Woodbridge yesterday said:
"This funding award from HIE, demonstrates the Scottish Government’s understanding of the importance of the energy sector, not only here in Orkney but to Scotland as a whole. Securing the funding unlocks the potential for Orkney – alongside the wider industry - to further explore and develop a vision for our role in the continued growth of renewable energy, and is reflective of the good work, prominence, and reputation of our islands in this.
"Development of facilities in Scapa Flow could deliver considerable economic benefits to the area – especially as we look to counterbalance any potential downturn in the oil industry. Enhancing our marine capabilities and strengthening our capacity to support future industrial and commercial activities is key to this."
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/growing-orkneys-renewables-potential/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Building consensus on Council Tax reform11/02/2025 15:05:00
The public will be invited to submit their views on how to make the Council Tax system fairer, as part of wider efforts to explore options and build a consensus for potential reform.
Supporting Orkney’s farmers and food producers11/02/2025 13:05:00
Orkney’s farmers, crofters and producers could benefit from a new local abattoir which will help them bring their produce to market, benefit the island’s economy and support high-welfare meat production.
Harbour and grey seals: distribution maps11/02/2025 12:05:00
This study presents updated at-sea distribution maps for both harbour and grey seals in Scotland to inform marine spatial planning. The maps are generated using regional habitat preference relationships derived from new tracking data and estimates of seal abundance.
Gender export gap in Scotland: research10/02/2025 15:05:00
Research commissioned by the Scottish Government to understand what is holding women back from exporting and the difference their increased participation in trade could make to Scotland’s economy.
Improving lives through AI10/02/2025 13:05:00
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is to be harnessed to develop technologies to address issues such as cancer risk amongst rescue workers.
Public participation in policymaking: exploring and understanding impact10/02/2025 12:05:00
Through a review of academic literature and engagement with expert stakeholders in the field of participatory and deliberative democracy, this report explores how impact from public participation processes is conceptualised, occurs in practice, and might be better evaluated in a government setting.
New deal for agriculture10/02/2025 09:25:00
Flexible grants to drive efficiency, support nature and climate friendly farming.
Tackling the Gender Export Gap07/02/2025 13:05:00
Tailored support for women entrepreneurs to enter international trade.
Improving miscarriage care07/02/2025 12:15:00
£1.5 million to support delivery of compassionate, high-quality care.