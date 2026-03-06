Growing Scotland's entrepreneurial economy

Strength of tech ecosystem highlighted as FM opens new Dundee hub.

Scottish tech founders raised £257 million in investment since joining Techscaler, Scotland's national tech scaleup programme - an increase of £139 million on the previous year.

The milestone reflects the Scottish Government's commitment to building a world-class tech ecosystem and highlights how private markets value Scotland’s talent and innovation.

The First Minister welcomed the Techscaler annual report at the opening of the new Tayside home for Techscaler at Water's Edge in Dundee. The hub will provide a centre for tech start-ups in the region, with the first businesses taking up residency from the games industry.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“Techscaler was created to strengthen Scotland’s entrepreneurial environment by giving founders the skills, support and connections needed to build globally competitive companies.

“It is encouraging to see this vision reflected in this year’s results, with a remarkable £257 million now raised by founder members since launch, more than double the previous year. This figure highlights Scotland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is becoming even more connected, collaborative and globally engaged - raising Scotland’s profile as an ambitious innovation nation.

“I’m proud to be here in Dundee to launch Techscaler’s new home at Water’s Edge, which will be a vibrant hub for entrepreneurs in the city. I look forward to seeing the opportunities and the economic benefits the new hub brings to tech-focused companies across the region.”

Jon Hope, Interim CEO, CodeBase said:

“With this year’s annual report showcasing Techscaler's growing national impact, we’re delighted to be collaborating with Water's Edge to build on the strong foundations and exceptional work already underway in the region.

“Together, we’re doubling down on its world-leading strengths to fast-track high-growth businesses toward global success. From our Water's Edge office, we’ll be proud to support cohorts of early-stage, growth, and scale-up companies, providing access to local and national expertise — including Entrepreneurs in Residence, experienced mentors, investor networks, and international connections.”

Chris van der Kuyl, CBE, Chairman, 4J Studios said:

“The Techscaler Hub for the Tay Cities Region opening at Water’s Edge represents a significant commitment to Dundee and a recognition of its status as one of the country’s key centres for technology scale ups.

“Surrounded by some of our nation’s best companies and brightest talent and supported by a mature and dynamic ecosystem I believe the members of this programme will have a distinct advantage and an increased chance of success.”

Background

Techscaler 2025 Annual Report: http://www.techscaler.co.uk/resources/techscaler-annual-report-2025

The latest Techscaler annual report shows more than 1,500 tech companies and nearly 2,100 founders are now engaged in the programme, receiving structured education, expert mentorship and community connections including to global markets.

Businesses selected for the first cohort at Waters Edge: