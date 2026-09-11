Growing Scotland's life sciences sector

FM: New initiative to drive growth and strengthen ties with Massachusetts.

Life sciences firms will gain direct access to investors, healthcare networks and commercial partners in the United States through a new Scotland-Massachusetts partnership.

The ‘Scotland-Massachusetts Bio-Bridge’ will bring business leaders from Massachusetts to Scotland to explore investment and collaboration opportunities. It will also support Scottish life sciences companies looking to expand into the United States through investor introductions, commercial partnerships and provide assistance navigating US regulations and access to healthcare providers. The Scottish Government is contributing £49,000 towards the programme.

First Minister John Swinney announced the new initiative during a launch event at the University of Edinburgh's Futures Institute hosted by Venture Café, alongside the UK Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander.

The First Minister yesterday said:

"Scotland and Massachusetts share a special connection that continues to grow, from the World Cup, when the Tartan Army captured the hearts of millions around the world, to the twinning of the cities of Glasgow and Boston. "This new Bio-Bridge builds on those ties, creating fresh opportunities for economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic while strengthening Scotland's position as a world-leading centre of life sciences innovation and discovery. "Our newly-published Programme for Government will help build on the sector's existing strengths and accelerate future growth through reduced regulatory barriers and stronger partnerships between industry, the NHS and care providers, helping to attract further investment and create high-value jobs across Scotland."

The Governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, yesterday said:

“I’m proud of the strong relationship Massachusetts and Scotland have built over the years, and of the ambition, innovation and spirit of collaboration that has brought us together. “This Bio-Bridge brings our world-class life sciences communities even closer, creating new opportunities to turn great ideas into breakthroughs that improve lives. I’m excited to support this work and see what we can achieve together.“

The Director of Venture Café Edinburgh, Dr Claudia Cavalluzzo, yesterday said:

"Innovation doesn't happen in isolation. Having expanded from our roots in Boston into a global movement with a strong footprint in Scotland, Venture Café Edinburgh is thrilled to support the launch of the Scotland-Massachusetts BioBridge programme. "By creating a dedicated channel for cross-border collaboration, this initiative provides entrepreneurs and life sciences companies in Scotland with a powerful launchpad for international growth."

Background

The Bio-Bridge is funded with £49,000 each from the Scottish and UK governments.

Scotland's life sciences sector generates around £4.9 billion in exports and contributes approximately £10 billion in annual turnover to the economy. The refreshed Life Sciences Strategy sets an ambition to increase sector turnover to £25 billion by 2035.