Growing tech exports
Action plan published to identify new markets and opportunities.
A plan to help the technology sector reach new international markets has been published.
Produced in partnership with industry experts, the Export Plan for Scotland’s Technology Sector identifies opportunities to build on strengths in key areas, including digital technologies and advanced manufacturing.
Following the publication of the National Strategy for Economic Transformation, this action plan encourages better collaboration between industry, the public sector and the Scottish Government to unlock economic opportunities and better promote tech businesses internationally.
Trade Minister Ivan McKee recently said:
“Building on A Trading Nation – our plan to grow Scotland's exports – this plan is one of a series of sector-specific plans critical to delivering our economic ambitions to grow exports to a quarter of GDP by 2029.
“An Export Plan for Scotland’s Technology Sector sets out how we can work in partnership with the industry to identify new markets and opportunities, helping to grow the technology we export around the world.
“Our ambitious strategy to transform Scotland’s economy prioritises investment in entrepreneurialism and development of new markets, and this plan will help to ensure securing new trade and investment opportunities are front and centre of our economic growth.
“The Scottish Government, our enterprise agencies and the wider public sector will work together to support the technology industry to capitalise on our export potential.”
Background
Read the new Export Plan in full here.
The Trading Nation strategy included a commitment to create a sector export plan for the technology sector.
In 2021, there were 10,395 VAT/PAYE registered businesses in the technology sector, which equated to 5.8% of the VAT/PAYE registered businesses in Scotland’s private sector. These businesses provide 83,610 jobs and have a total turnover of £21.6 billion.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/growing-tech-exports/
