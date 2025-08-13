Growing the forests of the future

Increasing tree production to help tackle climate change.

The First Minister yesterday opened a new £26 million facility to help grow more trees for Scotland’s forests and woodlands.

Newton Tree Nursery, near Elgin, will support Forestry and Land Scotland to almost treble their tree production – from seven million to nearly 20 million trees per year by 2029. It will help support the sustainable management of Scotland’s national forests and land and help tackle the climate emergency, while also supporting the rural economy.

Seedling operations at the redeveloped tree nursery began in March 2025 and 12 million trees have already been established within the glasshouse. The new nursery is the UK’s largest and most advanced tree-growing glasshouse and sets a new standard for bio secure, sustainable, and high-volume forest nursery production.

The facility ensures that an adequate supply of high-quality trees is available to supply the publicly managed forests of Scotland with those forests supporting rural economies, providing flood mitigation, improving biodiversity and sequestering carbon.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“Scotland’s world-renowned forests and woodlands are a natural powerhouse, and one of the most important resources we have to tackle the climate emergency. “Our investment in this state-of-the-art glasshouse will not only contribute to environmental sustainability and help to restore habitats, but it will also support rural jobs and the sustainable use of timber in the construction industry. The Newton Tree Nursery project is a national asset, powering Scotland’s green recovery, forestry resilience, and environmental goals for decades to come. “Tackling the climate emergency and growing Scotland’s economy are two of my government’s top priorities and together they go hand in hand. We cannot do one without the other and innovative, industry leading facilities like the Newton Tree Nursery will play a vital role in achieving these goals.”

Forestry and Land Scotland CEO Kevin Quinlan yesterday said:

“Newton Nursery represents a major investment by the Scottish Government in the future of forestry in Scotland. It strengthens Forestry and Land Scotland’s ability to supply young trees at the scale and standard needed to support a resilient, productive and sustainable forest resource. “This is especially important for the timber industry – which continues to grow as Scotland looks to reduce reliance on imports and embrace timber as a low-carbon material of the future. By increasing capacity at Newton, we’re investing at the very start of that supply chain – ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality planting stock for years to come.”

Background

Newton Tree Nursery was originally established in 1931 and the £26 million upgrade (£20 million from Scottish Government and £6 million from Forestry Land Scotland) contributes to meeting Scottish Government woodland creation targets.