Scottish Government
|Printable version
Growing the forests of the future
Increasing tree production to help tackle climate change.
The First Minister yesterday opened a new £26 million facility to help grow more trees for Scotland’s forests and woodlands.
Newton Tree Nursery, near Elgin, will support Forestry and Land Scotland to almost treble their tree production – from seven million to nearly 20 million trees per year by 2029. It will help support the sustainable management of Scotland’s national forests and land and help tackle the climate emergency, while also supporting the rural economy.
Seedling operations at the redeveloped tree nursery began in March 2025 and 12 million trees have already been established within the glasshouse. The new nursery is the UK’s largest and most advanced tree-growing glasshouse and sets a new standard for bio secure, sustainable, and high-volume forest nursery production.
The facility ensures that an adequate supply of high-quality trees is available to supply the publicly managed forests of Scotland with those forests supporting rural economies, providing flood mitigation, improving biodiversity and sequestering carbon.
First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
“Scotland’s world-renowned forests and woodlands are a natural powerhouse, and one of the most important resources we have to tackle the climate emergency.
“Our investment in this state-of-the-art glasshouse will not only contribute to environmental sustainability and help to restore habitats, but it will also support rural jobs and the sustainable use of timber in the construction industry. The Newton Tree Nursery project is a national asset, powering Scotland’s green recovery, forestry resilience, and environmental goals for decades to come.
“Tackling the climate emergency and growing Scotland’s economy are two of my government’s top priorities and together they go hand in hand. We cannot do one without the other and innovative, industry leading facilities like the Newton Tree Nursery will play a vital role in achieving these goals.”
Forestry and Land Scotland CEO Kevin Quinlan yesterday said:
“Newton Nursery represents a major investment by the Scottish Government in the future of forestry in Scotland. It strengthens Forestry and Land Scotland’s ability to supply young trees at the scale and standard needed to support a resilient, productive and sustainable forest resource.
“This is especially important for the timber industry – which continues to grow as Scotland looks to reduce reliance on imports and embrace timber as a low-carbon material of the future. By increasing capacity at Newton, we’re investing at the very start of that supply chain – ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality planting stock for years to come.”
Background
Newton Tree Nursery was originally established in 1931 and the £26 million upgrade (£20 million from Scottish Government and £6 million from Forestry Land Scotland) contributes to meeting Scottish Government woodland creation targets.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/growing-the-forests-of-the-future/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Anti-racism Action Plan for the Scottish Social Work Sector What we are going to do to make social work actively anti-racist13/08/2025 11:05:00
This Action Plan sets out practical steps to embed anti-racism across Scotland’s social work sector. It outlines strategic goals, measurable actions, and collaborative efforts to eliminate racism, support affected individuals, and build a fairer, more inclusive profession.
Funding confirmed for community climate action12/08/2025 16:05:00
Climate engagement programmes to protect our planet.
The Promise Data and Evidence Group 12 Month Work Programme12/08/2025 15:05:00
The Promise Data and Evidence Group’s work programme for June 2025 and June 2026, to bring together analysts from across organisations to improve the data infrastructure and shape long-term research priorities.
Strengthening Scotland’s communities12/08/2025 13:05:00
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced support for almost 80 organisations delivering regeneration projects, to realise the economic potential of Scotland's communities.
Protecting Scapa Flow and the Queen of Sweden12/08/2025 10:05:00
Gillian Martin confirms new Historic Marine Protected Areas in Orkney and Shetland.
Care in the Digital Age: delivery plan 2025 to 202611/08/2025 15:05:00
Update for 2025 to 2026 to the national digital health and care strategy's delivery plan which describes activities supporting Health Boards, HSCPs, local authorities, primary care, social care, social work, and care providers to offer new or improved services.
University of Dundee Strategic Advisory Taskforce report11/08/2025 13:05:00
The University of Dundee Strategic Advisory Taskforce was established by Scottish Ministers, working with the University, Scottish Funding Council and Dundee City Council, to provide advice to inform decisions on the University's future.
Research into protests and vigils that take place outside clinics and hospitals offering abortion care11/08/2025 10:05:00
Research into protests and vigils that take place outside healthcare settings providing abortion care in Scotland.
Investment in accessible community toilets08/08/2025 12:15:00
£10 million fund opens to support people with complex needs.