Friday 08 Apr 2022 @ 13:38
Civil Service
Printable version

Growing up in an alien country wasn't easy

Blog posted by: , 06 April 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil ServiceA Skilled Civil ServiceAn Ambitious Civil ServicePolicymakingUncategorized.

Rabia Nasimi

Twenty-three years after fleeing Afghanistan’s warzone aged just five years old, Rabia Nasimi tells how she adjusted to a new life and language in London. Now a civil servant, Rabia works in the Afghan Resettlement Team, using her experience to shape migration policy helping refugees.

What do you picture whenever you see the word ‘refugee’? A Ukrainian? As war-torn Ukraine fights for survival, world leaders are united in condemning the invasion, but what of the cost to millions of civilians fleeing their homeland? And what is being done to help?

The UK government’s response has included the launch of the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ sponsorship scheme. According to the UNHCR, as of 24 February 2022, there are more than 3.6 million Ukrainian refugees, and this number continues to rise. But this is not a new phenomenon. Not when millions of refugees from around the world seek sanctuary and safety in countries like the UK.

Curiously, my story began in Ukraine. But I am not Ukrainian. My parents were studying on a scholarship in Ukraine in the nineties when I was born. My family comes from Afghanistan, another country racked by conflict.

I came to the UK with my family in 1999 – this involved difficult and dangerous ordeals along the way when I was just five years old. It was an arduous 3,509-mile journey from Afghanistan to London.

At the time of arrival, we were a family of five and soon after, my youngest sister was born at St Thomas’ Hospital in the heart of London. I barely have memories from my early childhood, perhaps because I subconsciously wanted to bury them. 

Click here for the full blog post

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/civil-service

Original article link: https://civilservice.blog.gov.uk/2022/04/06/growing-up-in-an-alien-country-wasnt-easy/

Share this article

Latest News from
Civil Service

Never been to CSL? Here's why you should really go!

05/04/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Lorraine McBride, Editor of the Civil Service Blog Channel, 04 April 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

Neurodiversity Celebration Week: supporting colleagues

29/03/2022 15:38:00

Blog posted by: Abigail Agyei, 29 March 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Uncategorized.

Epilepsy Awareness - Purple Day 26 March 2022

25/03/2022 15:38:00

Blog posted by: Clare Shillan, 24 March 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, Uncategorized.

Young carers in the Civil Service

17/03/2022 13:38:00

Blog posted by: Rebecca Sudworth, Director of Policy, Food Standards Agency, 16 March 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service.

Sleep struggles - and how to beat them

17/03/2022 13:20:00

Blog posted by: Andy Clarke, Performance Insight, Department for Work and Pensions, 17 March 2022 – Categories: A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

To share or not to share, that is the question

11/03/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Charlotte Middleton and Ruth Harriford, 10 March 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

Start an exciting career in government cyber security

10/03/2022 13:38:00

Blog posted by: Civil Service Government Security Professions Team, 07 March 2022 – Categories: A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Apprenticeships.

World Hearing Day - 3 March. The Rose Looks Fair

03/03/2022 13:43:00

Blog posted by: Ian Wallace, 03 March 2022 – Categories: A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

Diversity leads to better decision-making

02/03/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Kate Davies, Senior Security Advisor, Department for International Trade, 01 March 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

Core connectivity as a key enabler for smart cities