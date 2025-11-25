10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Growth and opportunity set to be at the heart of UK-hosted G20
The UK will host the G20 in 2027, the Prime Minister recently (22 November 2025) confirmed.
- UK will host major G20 summit in 2027, UK confirms during South African summit
- Summit will reinforce the G20’s focus on a global economy that delivers stable growth, fair trade and investment – key to bringing prosperity to every corner of the UK
- Comes as G20 members bring more than 3,800 investment projects into the UK, creating almost 200,000 new jobs over the past three years
The UK will host the G20 in 2027, using the summit to drive global growth, seize the global agenda and reinforce global stability– essential for working people in the UK, the Prime Minister recently confirmed.
Bringing together 19 of the world’s largest economies and two major multilateral bodies – the European Union and the African union – the grouping makes up 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population.
G20 members are also some of the UK’s closest economic partners - 17 of the UK’s top 20 global export markets, and 18 of our top 20 sources of foreign direct investment into the UK.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently said:
“Our work abroad is delivering for people at home in good jobs, greater opportunities, and national renewal. Hosting the G20 will allow us to shape the global agenda once again, driving forward economic stability in the UK and beyond.
“As we enter the next cycle of G20 Presidencies, we must double down on our core mission: driving growth – not just in numbers, but in opportunities for working people in each of our countries.
“We know that when we work with our partners, we can restore stability and drive prosperity on an unmatched scale, bringing benefit to all.”
In the past three years, G20 members brought more than 3,800 investment projects into the UK, creating almost 200,000 new jobs.
This has included Shinhan, the Republic of Korea’s second largest bank, investing £2bn over the next 5 years into energy, digital assets, infrastructure projects as well as businesses based in the UK’s thriving financial services sector and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation facilitating up to £7.5 billion of investment into key UK infrastructure and clean energy projects by 2035.
It was also included Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo – the largest baking company in the world – expanding its footprint in Rotherham.
The G20 Leaders’ summit was first formed in the eye of the global financial crisis, bringing together heads of government, central bankers and finance ministers to steady the global economy.
The meetings that followed the creation of the leaders’ summit– including the London Summit of 2009 – were not merely symbolic, but decisive. Under Gordon Brown’s chairmanship at the time, countries pledged over $1 trillion to stabilise the world economy and prevented a global depression.
Decisions taken around that table in London saved jobs, homes and livelihoods, with financial markets stabilising within weeks of the Summit – ultimately bringing down unemployment, interest rates, and protecting personal savings.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/growth-and-opportunity-set-to-be-at-the-heart-of-uk-hosted-g20
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
£4bn maritime deal with Indonesia set to boost British jobs and support Indo-Pacific security24/11/2025 12:33:00
The UK and Indonesia have agreed a landmark £4 billion maritime deal securing 1000 jobs in the UK in the latest boost for the British industry.
AI Growth Zones to create thousands of jobs and unlock up to £100 billion in investment, as new site confirmed for North Wales13/11/2025 17:27:00
North Wales in line for more than 3,400 new jobs through newly announced AI Growth Zone, as the Prime Minister and Technology Secretary set out plans to ensure sites deliver for working people.
North Wales to pioneer UK’s first small modular reactors13/11/2025 11:22:00
Anglesey set for thousands of new jobs as Prime Minister confirms Wylfa will host UK's first small modular nuclear reactors.
Prime Minister arrives at COP to deliver clean energy jobs as major deals in ports and industry announced06/11/2025 09:05:00
Industrial heartlands and coastal communities across the UK are set to benefit from skilled jobs, economic growth and greater energy security as new deals are announced to accelerate the drive for clean, homegrown power.
Joint declaration on the elevation of UK - Viet Nam relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership30/10/2025 10:10:00
Joint declaration on the elevation of UK - Viet Nam relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Vietnamese migrants with no right to be here will be fast-tracked out of the UK under tough new migration agreement30/10/2025 09:10:00
The UK and Vietnam have agreed a landmark new agreement to crack down on illegal migration and fast-track the removals process.
20,000 UK jobs secured as Türkiye buys 20 Typhoon jets in biggest fighter jet deal in a generation28/10/2025 16:20:00
Thousands of skilled UK jobs have been secured for years to come as the UK and Türkiye sign a deal worth up to £8 billion for 20 UK Typhoon fighter jets – the biggest fighter jet exports deal in a generation.
Coalition of the Willing set to meet as leaders focus on crippling Russia's ability to wage war to bolster security24/10/2025 17:10:00
European leaders are set to arrive in London today for a critical meeting of the Coalition of Willing as Ukraine’s allies ramp up pressure on Russia heading into winter.