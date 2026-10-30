Growth outlook least pessimistic in two years - CBI Growth Indicator

Business’ expectations for growth in the next three months are at their least negative in two years, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Nonetheless, this result extends a period of negative predictions for growth that have persisted since late 2024.

The improvement in the outlook (weighted balance of -8%) is driven primarily by distribution firms (-17%), where expectations for sales growth are also at their least pessimistic in two years. Similarly, manufacturers expect output to stabilise (-1%) in the next three months.

Services firms continue to expect a mild decline in activity, but predictions for growth in both business & professional services (-5%) and consumer services (-16%) are less negative than the averages seen over 2026 to date.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, recently said: