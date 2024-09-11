techUK
|Printable version
Growth stagnation should encourage a policy rethink, says IEA Economics Fellow
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on GDP data showing 0% growth in July,
“The lack of economic growth in both June and July strengthens the case for the Bank of England to keep cutting interest rates – and for the Chancellor to tread carefully in the October Budget. The Government also needs to rethink policies that could discourage firms from taking on new workers, or which raise energy bills even further.
“Monthly GDP data can be erratic – the less volatile three month comparison still showed healthy growth of 0.5%. The poor July numbers are also hard to square with the mostly positive tone of the business and consumer surveys. There may have been some temporary factors at play, including election uncertainty and the weird weather.
“Nonetheless, the incoming Government’s gloomy rhetoric about the state of the economy and the need for ‘tough decisions’ will not have helped. There are also clear signs of a renewed slowdown in other major economies, notably the euro area.
“The weak GDP figures may also reflect the continuing drag from the previous hikes in interest rates as more households have refinanced their mortgages. Remember that the Bank of England did not start to reduce interest rates until August – much later than many (including the IEA’s Shadow MPC) had recommended. More cuts are needed, and soon.”
Notes to Editors
- At its July meeting, the IEA’s Shadow Monetary Policy Committee urged the Bank of England to cut interest rates immediately, warning that excessively tight monetary policy could become a drag on economic growth. SMPC minutes can be found here.
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Original article link: https://iea.org.uk/media/growth-stagnation-should-encourage-a-policy-rethink-says-iea-economics-fellow/
Latest News from
techUK
techUK Report - Small Enterprises, Big Impact10/09/2024 11:25:00
techUK is excited to announce its latest report, Small Enterprises, Big Impact.
Demystifying Digital Interoperability in Policing06/09/2024 11:15:00
techUK’s Interoperability in policing working group (IPWG) has launched a report calling for the need to unlock the potential of digital interoperability in policing.
Nominations are now OPEN: Growth Council04/09/2024 11:20:00
Nominations are now open for techUK members to join our Growth Council. The Growth Council is a group of representatives from companies in techUK's membership who will work together contribute to the strategic leadership and direction of techUK's economic policy, including policy positioning, events and engagements, aimed at promoting the tech sector’s role in enabling economic growth in the UK.
Unlocking Digital Identity: Call for contributions27/08/2024 11:25:00
techUK is excited to be hosting our flagship Digital Identity Campaign Week.
NIST publishes Post-Quantum Encryption Standards13/08/2024 15:25:00
Today, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has published three out of its four expected Post Quantum Cryptography Standards which address the emerging security challenges posed by quantum computing.
AI in public safety and criminal justice – SME survey13/08/2024 11:25:00
The AI sub-group is currently looking into the different innovative AI technologies in the criminal justice and blue lights space, and we need your input!
Event Roundup: Digital Public Contact Pre Market Engagement12/08/2024 10:10:00
The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) Digital Public Contact (DPC) Programme supports the ongoing operation and development of Single Online Home (SOH), a national capability providing websites and other digital public services for 41 police forces.
Government announce funding for AI projects to improve productivity of public services09/08/2024 13:25:00
On Wednesday 7 August, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology announced plans to improve public services by using cutting-edge technology.