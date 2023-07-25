“Gruelling” work intensity a growing problem in “burnt out Britain”, new TUC report shows

“Gruelling” work intensity is a growing problem in “burnt out Britain”, with workers reporting that they are working harder and longer now compared to previous years, the TUC yesterday (insert day) warned.

NEW polling reveals 1 in 2 workers feel that work is getting more intense and demanding

The TUC says increasing work intensity means workers are having to pack more work into working hours – with work often spilling over into their private lives.

The warning comes as the union body releases new polling, conducted by Thinks Insight (formerly Britain Thinks) which reveals:

More than 1 in 2 (55%) workers feel that work is getting more intense and demanding.

And 3 in 5 (61%) workers say they feel exhausted at the end of most working days.

The polling also reveals workers feel the situation is getting worse. Compared to the previous year (2021):

More than a third of workers (36%) are spending more time outside of contracted hours reading, sending and answering emails.

1 in 3 (32%) are spending more time outside of contracted hours doing core work activities.

4 in 10 (40%) say they have been required do more work in the same amount of time

4 in 10 (38%) say they are feeling more stressed at work

The TUC says women face greater work intensity than men.

The polling shows that compared to men, women are more likely to say they feel exhausted at the end of most working days (67% to 56%) and that work is getting more intense (58% to 53%).

Women are overrepresented in sectors such as education and health and social care. These are sectors where staff shortages and other factors, such as burdensome scrutiny and long working hours, have led to increased work intensification.

And women continue to shoulder most of the caring responsibilities at home, which can further add to time-pressures on them.

Click here for the full press release