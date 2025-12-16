WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
GSTP case studies 2019–2025
Case studies of projects delivered through UK involvement in the European Space Agency's General Space Technology Programme (GSTP) from 2019–2025.
These are examples of projects delivered through UK involvement in the European Space Agency’s General Space Technology Programme (GSTP) from 2019–2025.
The projects highlight how GSTP funding has supported innovation, job creation, and strategic growth across the UK space sector, particularly among SMEs.
Read the full GSTP Initial Impact Analysis Report.
GSTP Impact Analysis Case Studies 2025 ODT, 60.9 KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
GSTP Impact Analysis Case Studies 2025 PDF, 2.65 MB, 14 pages
