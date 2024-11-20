GTS Rail Operations Limited announced as new operator for the Elizabeth line

Transport for London (TfL) yesterday announced its intention to award the new Elizabeth line operator contract to GTS Rail Operations Limited, a joint venture between Go Ahead Group, Tokyo Metro and Sumitomo Corporation. The contract will cover seven years with an option to extend for up to two additional years.

GTS Rail Operations Limited will take over from the existing operator, MTR Corporation (Crossrail) Limited, in May 2025.

The Elizabeth line is the most significant addition to London's transport network in a generation and has quickly become one of the most popular railways in the country, carrying more than 700,000 people a day. It has transformed life and travel in London and the South East by reducing journey times, creating additional capacity, and improving accessibility across London's transport network.

The new contract with GTS Rail Operations Limited will enable TfL to build on the success of the Elizabeth line and ensure it continues to be a showcase for investment in public transport in London, across the country and around the world.

The new concession operator contract will support and achieve this by:

Bringing the best parts of Tokyo and London to the Elizabeth line to optimise the current operation and prepare for the increase in services to Old Oak Common when it is planned to open in 2030

Continuing to have a relentless focus on the safety of customers and staff

Encouraging robust collaboration between industry partners, including Network Rail, to deliver high levels of performance and customer satisfaction

Investing in people and technology to drive improvements in operating performance and the management of disruption and customer information

Bringing into service the 10 new Class 345 trains to support the introduction of additional service enhancements in response to increased passenger numbers and growth opportunities across London and the South East

Working closely with other parts of TfL, Network Rail and HS2 to prepare for the operation of services to the new station at Old Oak Common

Delivering more than 500 apprenticeships over the contract term, supporting strategic resourcing and training

Offering grants to local community groups in order to support important grass roots movements

Claire Mann, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "The Elizabeth line has had a transformational impact since opening in 2022 and has quickly become one of the most popular and reliable railways in the country. The railway has provided new, more direct journey options which has led to huge numbers of customers using our safe and accessible trains and stations.

"I am delighted that we have appointed GTS Rail Operations to continue to build on the success of the Elizabeth line and I look forward to working with them."

Miguel Parras, Group CEO of the Go-Ahead Group, said: "We're proud to have been chosen to be TfL's partner, together with Sumitomo Corporation and Tokyo Metro, for the operation of the iconic Elizabeth line. We look forward to bringing our collective expertise across UK and international rail operations to London. Our objectives are aligned with TfL - to connect communities across London through safe, reliable, and sustainable public transport services, delivered to the highest level of customer satisfaction."

Notes to editors

TfL expects to enter into the contract with GTS Rail Operations Limited in December 2024

The shortlisted Bidders were:

Arriva UK Trains

First Keolis Elizabeth line (a joint venture between First Group PLC and Keolis SA)

GTS Rail Operations Limited (a joint venture between Go Ahead Holdings Limited, Sumitomo Corporation and Tokyo Metro Co. Ltd)

MTR Corporation (UK) Limited

The current operator, MTR Corporation (Crossrail) Limited will continue to operate Elizabeth line services until 25 May 2025. Over the course of the current concession, MTR Corporation has overseen numerous milestones on the railway including the introduction of new rolling stock, the opening of the Central Operating Section, and consistently high customer satisfaction scores

Under the new contract, TfL will continue to be responsible for setting the fares and marketing the services and will retain revenue generated by ticket sales to be reinvested in improving the transport network

There will be no immediate changes to service levels or train times. There will also be no changes to TfL's commitment to staff Elizabeth line stations from the first to the last train. A Turn Up and Go (TUAG) service at all Elizabeth line stations will also remain

Staff currently employed by the incumbent operator will transfer to GTS Rail Operations Limited under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE). This will be fully consulted in line with the Regulations to ensure there is a smooth transition for employees so that they may continue to provide a safe and reliable service on the Elizabeth line

The Elizabeth line has quickly become one of the most popular railways in the country, with overall customer satisfaction scores remaining consistently high