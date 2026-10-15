Children’s Commissioner
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Guest blog: Giving young people a place to belong – experiences in Scouts
Today’s guest blog comes from Ben Walker a Youth Lead in the Scouts; he recently met the Children’s Commissioner as part of The Big Future visit in Cumbria.
Ben joined the Beavers at age 7. Scouting has been a continuous part of his life, shaping him into the person he is today. For the last two years, Ben has been the Youth Lead of Cumbria Scouts. In today’s guest blog he shares more about his role and the importance of giving young people a place to belong.
Being a Youth Lead in Scouts is an incredible privilege. It provides the opportunity to meet and engage with brilliant young people, champion their voice, and represent them in key decision making. The role is genuinely fun, and that’s all thanks to our young people.
Dame Rachel de Souza walking Hadrian’s Wall with the Cumbrian Scouts
Cumbrian Scouts
Scouts in each part of the country provides unique benefits. In Cumbria, we are lucky to have the Lake District on our doorstep, and our program capitalises on this. I have fond memories from my childhood in Scouts of hiking, kayaking, and climbing across the Lakes, and the various expeditions we completed are conversation gold mines to this day. Activities closer to home are equally fun, science experiments in HQ, building trebuchets on the field, and a visit to the local lifeboat station all spring to mind.
The benefits of Scouts
Within Scouts, young people are given the opportunity to develop and learn through action. They shape their experience through planning, leading, and representing; and experience challenge and risk in the “Place to Belong” provided by leaders, the trusted adults who make Scouts possible day to day. These experiences equip each young person with powerful skills to carry with them through life, as they become our future leaders.
In the community
Community has been part of Scouts’ DNA since its inception. From supporting evacuations in the Blitz, to fundraising and volunteering for local causes, Scouts’ young people are active members of the community, and continue to be throughout their life.
I recently attended an event where a group of Explorers, aged 14-18, ran scouting activities for members of a local youth group. Both sets of young people were placed out of their comfort zone and developed from this interaction, and it highlighted how beneficial positive youth interactions are.
Shaping our future
Last year’s UK Youth Forum showcased the power of youth voice. Young people aged 4-24 made their voices heard to shape the upcoming Scouts’ strategy, taking responsibility for the next ten years of adventure.
Whilst leading a delegation to an in-person event in Manchester, I was particularly inspired by how our Cumbrian Scouts articulated their thoughts on a range of complex topics, including mental health, social pressures, and personal development. They then expanded upon these ideas, relating them to both program and governance within Scouts. It was also positive to see how important prioritising the ‘fun’ side of Scouts, including adventurous activities and life skills, was to young people, as it supports their development and wellbeing organically.
Responsibility and fun
This ability to have important discussions whilst still having fun is a common motif in Scouts. Recently, Cumbrian young people have engaged with the AI and Online Safety Minister Kanishka Narayan over s’mores (a scouting favourite!), where they discussed social media, online safety, and their needs for a safe digital world.
They also spoke with the Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza while on a hike along Hadrian’s Wall to Sycamore gap as part of her visit for The Big Future survey. Each time complex discussions were aided by the positive setting, which both young people and adults thrive in.
Thank you from Cumbria Scouts to the Children’s Commissioner and her team for joining us on our adventure along Hadrian’s Wall, we hope they enjoyed it as much as us!
The Speak Up, Spark Change report from the Scouts UK Youth Forum can be found here.
Young people are the heart of Scouts, and continue to shape their adventure as they have since 1907.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/guest-blog-giving-young-people-a-place-to-belong-experiences-in-scouts/
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