Children’s Commissioner
Guest Blog: It’s Welcome to Your Vote Week – Electoral Commission
Throughout my time as Children’s Commissioner, I have heard from a million children and know how socially aware and engaged young people today are – as well as being full of practical ideas to make England the best place to grow up.
But as The Big Ambition survey showed – just 22% of children feel listened to by decision makers. Since then, children continue to tell me they want to be part of the decisions about their futures but often need the tools to get them involved in the process.
With the government’s plans to lower the voting age to 16, more young people will have a direct stake in the decisions that shape their lives. But if we want the next generation to fully participate in public life, we must make sure they have the knowledge and confidence to understand how democracy works, how to weigh up the information they see online, and how to engage respectfully in political debate.
Today’s guest blog from Judy Edwards, Senior Education Officer at the Electoral Commission, outlines the importance of helping young people understand democracy and feeling confident to participate in voting.
This week is Welcome to Your Vote Week! The Electoral Commission’s annual celebration of democratic education takes place Monday 9 March to Sunday 15 March 2026.
Every year we invite schools, youth groups, and local elections teams to join us in celebrating democracy by running activities that help young people understand how it works and how to get involved.
The UK Government plans to lower the voting age to 16, giving around 1.5 million more young people the right to vote. To take part confidently, newly eligible voters need support to understand how elections work, making high quality democratic education vital.
New research from the Electoral Commission, published this week, shows that while 78% of young people in the UK want children and young people to learn more about politics in school or college, only 30% of under 18s heard about it there in the past year.
Andrew, Electoral Commission Youth Voice Champion, yesterday said:
“We can support people to become informed by educating them on who the political parties are, what they offer, and how to vote.”
Each year, Welcome to Your Vote Week explores a different theme to help young people build the knowledge and confidence they need to take part in democracy. For 2026, the theme is “Why voting matters.” This year, we’re encouraging young people to explore whether voting is important and learn the many ways they can have their say.
Our Youth Voice Network, made up of passionate young people from across the UK, have been central to shaping this year’s theme and will be spreading the word during Welcome to Your Vote Week.
Fatima, Electoral Commission Youth Voice Champion, yesterday said:
“Welcome to Your Vote Week is an amazing chance for young people’s voices to be heard and to become active in politics. It helps bridge the gap between becoming eligible to vote and actually feeling ready to take part in elections.”
How to get involved
- Sign up and take part in Welcome to Your Vote Week 2026
- Use our free, impartial resources to start a conversation with young people about democracy and why voting matters
- Tell us how you’re taking part and why voting matters to you – tag the Electoral Commission and use #WelcomeToYourVote
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/guest-blog-its-welcome-to-your-vote-week/
