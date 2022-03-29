techUK
|Printable version
Guest blog: The Future of Mobility is Software-Defined
David Hogan, Vice President EMEA at NVIDIA, explores how software-defined vehicles will transform the future of the automotive industry.
The age of fixed-function devices is over. Whether it’s smart TVs or phones, consumers are used to their products getting better over time through software updates. Similarly, we expect the next generation of software-defined vehicles to radically transform the automotive industry.
Traditional vehicle architectures aren’t designed to support a software-first approach, with distributed ECUs that are difficult to update in between product cycles. Vehicles of the future will need a centralised, high-performance computing platform to run the complex software stack that enables the most advanced intelligent features. This system must also have enough compute headroom built in to be able to run future applications that may have not even been envisioned yet.
These programmable cars of the future will offer new functionalities throughout the vehicle’s life, all available through over-the-air updates, from automated driving capabilities to in-cabin digital assistants. But it won’t just be features that add convenience – this software-defined architecture is purpose-built for a safer, more efficient autonomous future.
Upcoming software-defined fleets
NVIDIA and Mercedes-Benz announced a partnership in 2020 to develop software-defined fleets built on the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin in-vehicle computing system and NVIDIA AI computing infrastructure, beginning production in 2024.
Earlier this year, NVIDIA and Jaguar Land Rover announced that they will jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems and AI-enabled services to customers. Like the partnership with Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be built on the DRIVE Orin software-defined platform, which delivers a broad spectrum of active safety, automated driving, parking, and driver assistance systems.
A key feature of these software-defined fleets will be the ability to automate driving of regular routes from address to address. In addition, there will be numerous future safety and convenience applications, such as driver and occupant monitoring, as well as advanced visualisation of the vehicle’s environment, which provides a detailed look into the mind of the vehicle’s AI.
In the future, both Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover customers will be able to purchase and add capabilities through over-the-air software updates – ultimately increasing value, improving safety, adding greater functionality, and extending the joy of ownership over the lifetime of the car. Just like a mobile phone that receives regular updates, these software-defined vehicles will be perpetually updateable machines that get better and better over time.
Opening up new business models
Whereas cars traditionally depreciate over time, the value of these new vehicles will increase with continuous access to the cutting edge in AI capabilities.
This software-defined architecture is also opening up new business models for automakers. Revenues can be realised at the point of sale, as well as any time during the life of the vehicle. New features may be free of charge, single charge, pay by use, or subscription based.
When it comes to mobility, safety is the number one priority. We want to make sure we’re not only getting it right, but also that we’re never getting it wrong. We firmly believe that the next generation of transportation is autonomous, so we’re making it our mission at NVIDIA to develop software-defined technology that delivers a safer, more convenient experience for all.
Author:
David Hogan, Vice President EMEA at NVIDIA
To read more from #Week check out our landing page here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/guest-blog-the-future-of-mobility-is-software-defined.html
Latest News from
techUK
Addressing the global shortage of radiologists through the use of technology29/03/2022 16:25:00
techUK member Intel has been supporting a home and in-hospital reporting solution for Radiology, Pathology and Clinical Desktops.
What will techUK’s Health and Social Care programme focus on in 2022?29/03/2022 11:25:00
techUK’s Health and Social Care programme works to foster a thriving healthtech sector that supports world class health and care.
EU and US agree on new framework for transatlantic data flows28/03/2022 16:25:00
The bilateral statement given recently (25 March 2022) on a new agreement for future EU-US data flows comes during a visit to Brussels by Joe Biden, President of the United States.
Government publishes Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy28/03/2022 11:25:00
The Department for Transport has announced new funding and an ambition to see 300,000 public chargepoints rolled out by 2030.
Local Public Services Digital Transformation: Where are we now and how we move forward in 2022?25/03/2022 16:25:00
Following techUK’s Future Gazing: Where Next for Local Government Tech in 2022? briefing where we made our tech predictions for the year ahead, we reconvened industry with local government to put some of those insights into action and and discuss the specific digital technologies that could play a key role in supporting local public services digital transformation in 2022.
Complete our seventh Annual GovTech SME Survey25/03/2022 11:25:00
techUK are delighted to be launching their seventh annual GovTech SME Survey.
Report on advent of new technology in the justice system to be published24/03/2022 16:10:00
On Wednesday 30 March 2022, the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee will be publishing its report on the advent of new technology in the justice system.
The Spring Statement, what does it mean for the tech sector and what does it tell us about where the Chancellor may go next?24/03/2022 15:05:00
The Spring Statement rightly focused on initiatives to alleviate the growing costs of living crisis, however changes to the R&D tax credit and consultations on new business incentives point to a potentially significant Autumn Budget.
The Law Commission has published a draft Legislation on Electronic Trade Documents24/03/2022 13:15:00
This week, The Law Commission of England & Wales has published its recommendations and draft legislation to allow for the legal recognition of electronic versions of trade documents such as bills of lading and bills of exchange. techUK welcomes this draft legislation to allow trade documents in electronic form to fulfil the same functions as paper documents, and thus making trade more time and cost effective.