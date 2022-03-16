Guidance for helping Ukrainians in need

How to help

Donating

There are a number of charities providing humanitarian relief in Ukraine. You can donate through them to help.

Make sure you check the government’s advice on making your donation safely.

Fundraising

You could host a fundraising event with your sports club and grassroots sports community to raise money for Ukraine.

Here are some fundraising event tips from the Institute of Fundraising. There are also great fundraising ideas from Save the Children and the NSPCC.

For sports club-specific ideas, check out the blog from US-based website Fundraising Expert.

Donating essential supplies

One of the best ways to help is by donating money, rather than donating goods.

Unsolicited donations of goods can delay more urgent assistance from getting to where it’s needed.

But if you do want to donate goods, some organisations across the UK are gathering supplies, such as good-quality clothes, bedding, toys, first aid and sanitary products.

Many charities and community groups will have lists of items they need.

You can find a local group using social media platforms, such as Facebook or Nextdoor. Or, check your local news outlets for drop-off points and groups.

There is also useful advice from iNews and National World about donating goods.

Apply to be a sponsor or host a refugee

The government has launched Homes for Ukraine, a new sponsorship scheme to make sure Ukrainians who’ve been forced to flee have a route to safety.

If you live in a city, you could also sign up for Refugees at Home. The charity have linked up with Rabbi Romain to support his ‘Ukrainetransport’ initiative.

You can also sign up to Room for Refugees.

Wear blue and yellow

Off to play 5-a-side at your local pitch? Going to watch the 6 Nations?

Whatever sporting ground you’re going to and whatever activity you’re taking part in, show your support for Ukraine by wearing blue and yellow to #StandWithUkraine.