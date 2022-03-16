Sport England
Guidance for helping Ukrainians in need
How the sport and physical activity sector can help in a time of crisis for the people of Ukraine
The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine is one of the gravest tragedies to happen for generations.
The effects on the Ukrainian people – millions of whom are seeking refuge across Europe – are profound and will last for a long time.
We all want to do our bit to support those who’ve been forced to flee their homes.
People who – until a few weeks ago – would’ve enjoyed kickabouts with friends, swimming with their children at their local pool, getting stuck into a dance class, or enjoying a walk in the park.
As the crisis in deepens, we’ve pulled together guidance on how the sport and physical activity sector can help.
Our networks, community influence and passion for people are second to none and we know we can make a big difference.
The guidance gives details of how individuals, clubs or communities can help, whether it be via a financial donation, fundraising of your own, a donation of essential supplies or even by applying to host or sponsor a refugee.
Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth is encouraging everyone to help out – in whatever way they can.
“We have all been shocked and saddened by the grave humanitarian emergency unfolding in Ukraine,” he said.
“The solidarity shown by the world of sport has sent a clear message to the Russian government and has helped underscore their pariah status.
“Sport plays a huge role in bringing communities together. The grassroots sport community in this country has a tremendous record when it comes to supporting those in need – locally and internationally.
“And we know that sport and physical activity is a welcome slice of normality for refugees, as well as good way to get involved in local communities.”
We hope the guidance helps. Please share with your networks, your clubs, your teammates. Together, we #StandWithUkraine.
How to help
Donating
There are a number of charities providing humanitarian relief in Ukraine. You can donate through them to help.
- Donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal
- Donate to British Red Cross
- Donate to Save the Children
- Donate to the UN Refugee Agency
Make sure you check the government’s advice on making your donation safely.
Fundraising
You could host a fundraising event with your sports club and grassroots sports community to raise money for Ukraine.
Here are some fundraising event tips from the Institute of Fundraising. There are also great fundraising ideas from Save the Children and the NSPCC.
For sports club-specific ideas, check out the blog from US-based website Fundraising Expert.
Donating essential supplies
One of the best ways to help is by donating money, rather than donating goods.
Unsolicited donations of goods can delay more urgent assistance from getting to where it’s needed.
But if you do want to donate goods, some organisations across the UK are gathering supplies, such as good-quality clothes, bedding, toys, first aid and sanitary products.
Many charities and community groups will have lists of items they need.
You can find a local group using social media platforms, such as Facebook or Nextdoor. Or, check your local news outlets for drop-off points and groups.
There is also useful advice from iNews and National World about donating goods.
Apply to be a sponsor or host a refugee
The government has launched Homes for Ukraine, a new sponsorship scheme to make sure Ukrainians who’ve been forced to flee have a route to safety.
If you live in a city, you could also sign up for Refugees at Home. The charity have linked up with Rabbi Romain to support his ‘Ukrainetransport’ initiative.
You can also sign up to Room for Refugees.
Wear blue and yellow
Off to play 5-a-side at your local pitch? Going to watch the 6 Nations?
Whatever sporting ground you’re going to and whatever activity you’re taking part in, show your support for Ukraine by wearing blue and yellow to #StandWithUkraine.
