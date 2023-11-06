Business Companion
Guidance for Wales on the single-use plastics ban
In 2018, research undertaken by the European Commission found that 80% to 85% of marine litter, measured by beach-litter surveys, is plastic, with single-use plastic items representing 50% of the total marine litter.
To tackle plastic pollution and the negative impact it has on our environment and health, The Environmental Protection (Single-use Plastic Products) (Wales) Act 2023 prohibits the supply, or offering to supply, of certain single-use plastic items as of October 2023.
The ban includes the following items:
- cutlery
- plates
- stirrers
- drinking straws (this product has an exemption for health needs)
- plastic stemmed cotton buds
- balloon sticks
- expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene fast-food containers*
- expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene cups*
*Other types of takeaway cups and food containers are not included in the ban, even if made of other plastic materials.
The ban is a key step in reducing the amount of plastic waste, and local authorities have the power to enforce the new rules.
Whilst the ban on single-use plastic is beneficial for the environment, we understand that navigating consumer law and how it applies to your business can be complex. So, if you’re a business that uses single-use plastic products in any way, the latest Business Companion guide is here to help you. This free resource covers all the key areas of the ban in detail, so you can be prepared and adapt accordingly.
Visit the Business Companion website to find out more (Please note that to view the guidance for Wales, click the country dropdown button at the top of the webpage and select “Wales”)
Original article link: https://www.businesscompanion.info/en/quick-guides/miscellaneous/single-use-plastics?utm_source=wired-gov&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=wales+sup+ban&utm_id=wales+sup+ban
