Guidance live for our 2028-33 National Portfolio Investment Programme

The guidance for our 2028-33 National Portfolio Investment Programme in now online, and applicants can begin planning before submissions are accepted between October and December 2026.

The guidance details the changes we have made to the programme, including a more straightforward application process, and how for the first time, local expertise and community voice will be helping to shape the decisions that we make. Both changes reflect the commitments we have made following the Independent Review of Arts Council England.

Underpinned by the objectives in our Strategic Framework, the programme will strive to build a strong, diverse and resilient portfolio of organisations across England that, collectively, support excellence, deliver for everybody, and reach everywhere.

A straightforward application process

We have designed a new application process based on engagement with users from across the cultural sector. Applicants are now able to describe their work and ambitions for creative excellence in their own words, with no attachments required or detailed delivery plans requested unless funding is offered.

More local expertise in decision making

New Regional Boards will provide insights about local priorities, and we will gather feedback from Mayoral Strategic Authorities to make sure the new National Portfolio delivers the best outcomes for people in postcodes everywhere. We will also conduct a survey of 20,000 people across the country to help us better understand what arts and culture people want to see in their communities.

The funding round will now last for five years instead of three, as we aim to give organisations greater stability and certainty to plan ahead, develop excellent, ambitious work and deliver lasting benefits for people and places across England. #

Dawn Airey, Chair, Arts Council England, recently said:

“Our new National Portfolio process delivers on our commitment to be easier to work with and even more connected to communities. It’s about opening up the conversation, so a broader range of voices can influence our investment decisions. “It’s not right that where you live dictates what culture and creativity you get to enjoy. Through our new investment process, we promise to back excellent work that reflects what people value in their own communities, and reaches everyone, not just the well-off and well-located.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, recently said:

“For this National Portfolio process we’ve said we want organisations to focus on the work, not the paperwork. We’ve designed it with applicants, and they’ve told us it feels much more streamlined. We hope the improvements we’ve made will be welcome. “Money is tight. This is going to be a really competitive investment round, and we’ll have to make tough decisions. We’re giving organisations an opportunity to tell us about their ambition in their terms, and we’ll support as much of that ambition as we can.”

Full information is available on our Applicant Hub.