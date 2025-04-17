Business Companion
|Printable version
Guidance on important changes to consumer law
On 6 April, parts of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) came into force. The DMCCA brings in some of the biggest changes to consumer law for many years, and it will gradually revoke the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, as well as affecting some other legislation.
'Protection from unfair trading (criminal law)' is the guide that contains the main information on the requirements of Part 4, Chapter 1 of the Act. This is the part we are most concerned with on Business Companion, although there are other important parts that have not yet come into force (such as new requirements for subscription contracts, which are covered in one of the below videos).
Other guides with significant changes are linked to below:
- Civil enforcement (new Business in Focus guidance)
- Motor vehicle servicing and repairs
- Property descriptions: sale or let
- Reviews and endorsements
- Selling used vehicles
- Trading Standards: powers, enforcement and penalties
All In-depth Guides that are in any way affected by the Act have also been updated. You can find links to them all in the 'April 2025' list of updates.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.businesscompanion.info/en/news-and-updates/guidance-on-important-changes-to-consumer-law
Latest News from
Business Companion
Important changes to consumer law come into force08/04/2025 13:20:00
Parts of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) recently (06 April 2025) came into force.
The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 202411/03/2025 16:20:00
On 6 April 2025, parts of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) will come into force.
The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 202417/02/2025 14:20:00
In April, it is anticipated that parts of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) will come into force.
MHRA guidance for producers and retailers of vapes03/01/2025 12:10:00
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has produced advice for retailers and producers of vapes.
Registration of poultry and other captive birds - 1 October deadline05/09/2024 14:10:00
As part of the fight against avian influenza, all keepers of poultry and most other captive birds must register their flocks by 1 October. Previously, only keepers of 50 or more birds were required to register.
CMA guidance on marketing green heating and insulation products12/08/2024 15:20:00
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published Marketing green heating and insulation products.
Navigating NET-Zero: A Business’s Guide to Sustainability05/04/2024 12:33:00
Phrases such as ‘sustainable’, ‘net-zero’, ‘eco-friendly’ and ‘green’ are used everywhere, but what do they mean? To many consumers those words all mean the same and ultimately mean ‘good for the planet’.
Guidance for Wales on the single-use plastics ban06/11/2023 10:33:00
In 2018, research undertaken by the European Commission found that 80% to 85% of marine litter, measured by beach-litter surveys, is plastic, with single-use plastic items representing 50% of the total marine litter.
Next phase of the ban on single-use plastics30/10/2023 14:10:00
Since 1 October, single-use plastic plates, bowls and trays, cutlery and balloon sticks, and XPS / EPS polystyrene food or drink containers and cups have been banned in England, along with other products that were banned previously (subject to certain exemptions).