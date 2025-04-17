Guidance on important changes to consumer law

On 6 April, parts of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) came into force. The DMCCA brings in some of the biggest changes to consumer law for many years, and it will gradually revoke the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, as well as affecting some other legislation.

'Protection from unfair trading (criminal law)' is the guide that contains the main information on the requirements of Part 4, Chapter 1 of the Act. This is the part we are most concerned with on Business Companion, although there are other important parts that have not yet come into force (such as new requirements for subscription contracts, which are covered in one of the below videos).

Other guides with significant changes are linked to below:

All In-depth Guides that are in any way affected by the Act have also been updated. You can find links to them all in the 'April 2025' list of updates.

Click here for the full press release