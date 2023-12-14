Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
Guidance on the management of alcohol in care settings
As part of our commitment to person-centric care, we have worked with the University of Bedfordshire to produce guidance for care home managers and members of the public on the availability and management of alcohol in care homes.
This guidance focuses on both the benefits of having alcohol available to care home residents who want it, as well as how to mitigate potential risks.
The University of Bedfordshire spoke to residents, their family members, care home managers and CQC inspectors, and captured their expectations and requirements on how alcohol is managed in care settings.
Download the guidance from the University of Bedfordshire website.
Related information : Substance Misuse and Ageing Research Team (University of Bedfordshire)
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/guidance-management-alcohol-care-settings
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
Starting our local authority assessments – updated guidance published08/12/2023 15:05:00
Last month, we published the findings of our 5 local authority pilot assessments and an update on our approach to formal assessments.
CQC registration and visa sponsorship for migrant workers08/12/2023 10:20:00
This week (4 December 2023), the Home Secretary James Cleverly gave a statement to the House of Commons on legal migration. In this statement he set out the requirement for "care firms in England to be regulated by the Care Quality Commission in order to sponsor visas".
Our new assessment approach: update December 202306/12/2023 13:10:00
We have now started our rollout of the new assessment framework in our South region and with 'early adopter' providers that volunteered to take part.
Local authority assessments – implementing our new approach17/11/2023 16:05:00
Completion of local authority pilot assessments
CQC reports on safe use of radiation in healthcare settings14/11/2023 15:20:00
CQC's annual report on our work to enforce the Ionising Radiation (Medical Exposure) Regulations in England has been published.
CQC to lead on Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews for 2 years10/11/2023 10:25:00
In 2019 we published our interim report ‘Out of Sight’ into restraint, prolonged seclusion and segregation for autistic people with and people with a learning disability.
Combination of cost-of-living crisis and workforce pressures risks ‘unfair care’ – longer waits, reduced access and poorer outcomes for some20/10/2023 15:15:00
The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC’s) annual assessment of the state of health and adult social care in England looks at the quality of care over the past year
Planning for winter pressures20/10/2023 12:20:00
Winter is always a challenging time for health and social care. Our recent blog discussed these challenges and our role in encouraging system working and maintaining standards of quality.
How we are testing our approach to integrated care system assessments28/09/2023 14:10:00
The assessment process has now started, and each pilot system has received a request for information from us. This is so we can collect the evidence that we need to review. As part of our assessment, we are speaking directly with people using health and care services and with staff working in the ICS about their experiences.