Guidance on the management of alcohol in care settings

As part of our commitment to person-centric care, we have worked with the University of Bedfordshire to produce guidance for care home managers and members of the public on the availability and management of alcohol in care homes.

This guidance focuses on both the benefits of having alcohol available to care home residents who want it, as well as how to mitigate potential risks.

The University of Bedfordshire spoke to residents, their family members, care home managers and CQC inspectors, and captured their expectations and requirements on how alcohol is managed in care settings.

Download the guidance from the University of Bedfordshire website.