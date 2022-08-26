Guide to the 2022 Level 1, Level 1/2 and Level 2 qualification results for VTQs in England

Covering Technical Awards and Technical Certificates approved for reporting in Department for Education (DfE) performance tables.

This year has seen a return to all exams and formal assessments across vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs). Over 360,000 certificates have been awarded across over 140 Level 1, Level 1/2 and Level 2 performance table qualifications (PTQs) since March 2022.

Technical Awards, such as BTEC Tech Awards and Cambridge Nationals, are Level 1 and Level 2 qualifications that equip students with applied knowledge and associated practical skills not usually acquired through general education. They are typically taken alongside other general qualifications such as GCSEs.

Technical Certificates are Level 2 qualifications which equip post-16 students with the knowledge and skills they need for skilled employment or for further technical study.

Technical Awards and Technical Certificates are PTQs which are approved for reporting in the DfE’s performance tables.

Students, and all who have supported them, have demonstrated incredible resilience and commitment to learning during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Ofqual asked awarding organisations (AOs) to consider how they could adapt their assessments to mitigate the effects of pandemic-related disruption. More information about these adaptations is available in our blog. The adaptations supported students to complete their assessments and freed up crucial time for teaching and learning.

The diversity of vocational qualifications meant that it was not possible to prescribe a single approach to adaptations, so AOs had flexibility to choose how to adapt their assessments. The adaptations included, for example, reduction in the number of assessments, and using alternative forms of assessment evidence.

Dr Jo Saxton, Chief Regulator, yesterday said:

Today’s results are a testament to students’ hard work and resilience. Since September I have visited dozens of colleges and schools up and down the country and the overwhelming message from students and college staff was that they wanted exams and formal assessments to take place. Students, in particular, told me they wanted a chance to prove themselves. Students in 2022 can be so proud of what they have achieved. These students have acquired applied knowledge and practical skills during their course of study, which will help them progress into further education, an apprenticeship or skilled employment. I wish them all well in their next steps.

Vocational qualifications are often modular, and assessment typically happens throughout the course of study, which may span 1, 2 or more years. This means that in 2021 to 2022, final grades for VTQs taken in schools and colleges are based on student outcomes from a range of sources, including one or more of:

results from exams or formal assessments, some of which may have been adapted by the AO

results based on teacher assessed grades that were awarded in summer 2021

results based on centre assessed grades from summer 2020

The combination of assessment methods means that it is not possible to compare results directly with previous years. The results this year represent a staging post towards normal assessment and grading. We have asked AOs to award overall grades that are right for this year, taking account of the expectations set for grading GCSEs.

Results this year have only been possible due to the hard work of everyone involved, not least students themselves. Together, they have done everything possible to help students achieve their qualifications and progress in their education or career.

