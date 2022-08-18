Guide to the 2022 Level 3 qualification results for VTQs in England

Covering Applied General qualifications, T levels, and other vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) approved for reporting in DfE performance tables.

This year has seen a return to all exams and formal assessments across vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs). Nearly 240,000 performance table qualification (PTQ) grades across almost 270 qualifications have been awarded this summer. These qualifications, such as BTEC Nationals and Cambridge Technicals, sit alongside other general qualifications such as A levels, and are approved for reporting in the Department for Education’s performance tables.

Students, and all who have supported them, have demonstrated incredible resilience and commitment to learning during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Ofqual asked awarding organisations (AOs) to consider how they could adapt their assessments to mitigate the effects of the pandemic-related disruption. More information about these adaptations is available in our blog. The adaptations supported students to complete their assessments and freed up crucial time for teaching and learning.

The diversity of vocational qualifications meant that it was not possible to prescribe a single approach to adaptations, so AOs had flexibility to choose how to adapt their assessments. The adaptations included, for example, reduction in the number of assessments, and using alternative forms of assessment evidence.

Dr Jo Saxton, Chief Regulator, said:

Students in 2022 can be so proud of what they have achieved. Since September I have visited dozens of colleges and schools up and down the country and the overwhelming message from students and college staff was that they wanted exams and formal assessments to take place. Students in particular wanted a chance to prove themselves. Today’s results are a testament to their hard work and resilience. This year, students have achieved many well-established vocational qualifications. We’re also seeing the first students celebrating the successful completion of T levels in construction, digital, and education and childcare. All these qualifications will help students progress into further and higher education, an apprenticeship or other employment. I wish them all well in their next steps.

Vocational qualifications are often modular, and assessment typically happens throughout the course of study, which may span 1, 2 or more years. This means that in 2021 to 2022, final grades for VTQs taken in schools and colleges are based on student outcomes from a range of sources, including one or more of:

results from exams or formal assessments, some of which may have been adapted by the AO

results based on teacher assessed grades that were awarded in summer 2021

results based on centre assessed grades from summer 2020

The combination of assessment methods means that it is not possible to compare results directly with previous years. The results this year represent a staging post towards normal assessment and grading. We’ve asked AOs to award overall grades that are right for this year, taking account of the expectations set for grading GCSEs, AS and A levels.

This approach to grading also applies to Technical Qualifications (TQs) that make up part of T Levels. Students will be certificating in T Levels for the first time this summer. Ofqual regulates TQs, and the Department for Education is responsible for the industry placement. Overall T Level results have been published by the Department for Education, and Ofqual has published an interactive visualisation showing TQ component results.

Results this year have only been possible due to the hard work of everyone involved, not least students themselves. Together, they have done everything possible to help students achieve their qualifications and progress in their education or career.

2022 results

Today (18 August 2022) we are publishing:

Key points

nearly 240,000 grades awarded across almost 270 L3 PTQs used for progression to work and further study

more than 30,000 top grades awarded across almost 270 L3 PTQs used for progression to work and further study

the 3 Subject/Sector Areas with the most certificates issued against them are:

Business, Administration and Law: 58,755 Health, Public Services and Care: 37,166 Social Sciences: 31,853

We will publish equalities analyses in the autumn for PTQs. Our analysis will consider whether the gaps between the results of different groups of students, which are observed in normal years, have changed. It was not possible for us to complete this analysis ahead of results being issued as we did last year, because final data from exams is only available very close to results days.

