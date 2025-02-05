Guilty pleas secured from illegal waste site owners

The Environment Agency has attained guilty pleas from two men from Preston, in connection with illegal waste activities.

At Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on 29 January, Jamil Hanif, 49 years old of Garstang Road, Preston, pleaded guilty to operating a regulated waste facility without the necessary environmental permit between 1 November 2021 and 6 December 2023.

Richard Allen, 39 years old of Pope Lane, Preston, also pleaded guilty to illegally depositing controlled waste on the same site between 1 August 2022 and 31 January 2023, in violation of environmental regulations.

Both defendants received 12-month Community Orders, requiring them to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Richard Allen was ordered to pay a £300 contribution to prosecution costs and a £114 government surcharge.

Jamil Hanif was ordered to pay a £1,000 contribution to prosecution costs and a £114 government surcharge.

Work continues to tackle waste crime

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency yesterday said:

This case highlights our commitment to tackling environmental crime. Illegal waste operations pose significant risks to the environment and legitimate businesses. We are pleased that the defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions, and we will continue to work with partners to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

The case concerns a site owned by Preston City Council, which was initially leased to Finney Skeffington Ltd (FSL), a company directed by Hanif.

Despite the company’s official dormant status, Hanif used the site for waste storage and sorting activities related to house clearances linked to his wife’s property rental business.

Allen, acting under Hanif’s instructions, was responsible for tipping waste at the site.

Illegal waste activities at the site first came to light in November 2021, when a surveyor appointed by Preston City Council documented significant waste accumulation, including household and commercial waste, construction debris, and car parts.

As a result, the council terminated FSL’s lease; however, Hanif continued to use the site under a temporary agreement with the council.

Further reports from local residents, including photographic and video evidence, showed waste being regularly delivered and dumped on the site, with Allen visibly involved in tipping waste.

This evidence, along with Environment Agency investigations, led to the prosecution.