Environment Agency
|Printable version
Guilty pleas secured from illegal waste site owners
The Environment Agency has attained guilty pleas from two men from Preston, in connection with illegal waste activities.
At Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on 29 January, Jamil Hanif, 49 years old of Garstang Road, Preston, pleaded guilty to operating a regulated waste facility without the necessary environmental permit between 1 November 2021 and 6 December 2023.
Richard Allen, 39 years old of Pope Lane, Preston, also pleaded guilty to illegally depositing controlled waste on the same site between 1 August 2022 and 31 January 2023, in violation of environmental regulations.
Both defendants received 12-month Community Orders, requiring them to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.
- Richard Allen was ordered to pay a £300 contribution to prosecution costs and a £114 government surcharge.
- Jamil Hanif was ordered to pay a £1,000 contribution to prosecution costs and a £114 government surcharge.
Work continues to tackle waste crime
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency yesterday said:
This case highlights our commitment to tackling environmental crime. Illegal waste operations pose significant risks to the environment and legitimate businesses.
We are pleased that the defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions, and we will continue to work with partners to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.
The case concerns a site owned by Preston City Council, which was initially leased to Finney Skeffington Ltd (FSL), a company directed by Hanif.
Despite the company’s official dormant status, Hanif used the site for waste storage and sorting activities related to house clearances linked to his wife’s property rental business.
Allen, acting under Hanif’s instructions, was responsible for tipping waste at the site.
Illegal waste activities at the site first came to light in November 2021, when a surveyor appointed by Preston City Council documented significant waste accumulation, including household and commercial waste, construction debris, and car parts.
As a result, the council terminated FSL’s lease; however, Hanif continued to use the site under a temporary agreement with the council.
Further reports from local residents, including photographic and video evidence, showed waste being regularly delivered and dumped on the site, with Allen visibly involved in tipping waste.
This evidence, along with Environment Agency investigations, led to the prosecution.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/guilty-pleas-secured-from-illegal-waste-site-owners
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Record investment to protect thousands of UK homes and businesses05/02/2025 13:22:00
A record £2.65 billion will be committed to build or maintain up to 1,000 flood defences, protecting more than 66,000 properties.
Weevil used to control floating pennywort in the Cam Washes05/02/2025 12:20:00
An innovative biocontrol project has been launched aiming to reduce the spread of floating pennywort in the Cam Washes, SSSI.
Man prosecuted for running illegal waste site near Milton Keynes05/02/2025 11:22:00
Waste including asbestos was burned next to a housing estate and ancient woodland
Consultation on permit application for Fleetwood landfill opens04/02/2025 15:25:00
The Environment Agency has opened a consultation on a permit variation application from the operator of Jameson Road Landfill in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
Archaeological Discoveries on Display at York Explore04/02/2025 13:25:00
A display at York Explore Library is showcasing artefacts uncovered during construction of the Environment Agency’s Flood Alleviation Scheme at Clifton Ings.
National Waste Crime Survey 2024-25 launched04/02/2025 11:22:00
The third National Waste Crime Survey (NWCS) is now open for three weeks to understand the scale, impact, and deterrence of waste crime across England.
Jail terms for men who ran Kent waste warehouse31/01/2025 13:25:00
Rubbish later caught fire, disrupting town – Lancashire and Devon men guilty of waste crime.
River Yare receives £282,000 for creation of floodplain wetlands31/01/2025 11:10:00
The Environment Agency, Norfolk Rivers Trust and Water Resources East joined forces on a project along a section of the River Yare.
Environment Agency secures record commitments from water sector30/01/2025 13:25:00
The EA, working closely with Natural England, has secured the largest ever environmental commitment from water companies since privatisation.